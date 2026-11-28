Delhi CM Rekha Gupta urges residents to save women’s helpline 181 and emergency number 112 on their phones and share them with family members to ensure awareness and timely assistance during emergencies.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has urged people to learn and save emergency helpline, 112 and women’s helpline number 181 on their phone. She also wants people to ensure that family members know what these numbers are and how important are they.

Easy access to emergency services is key and the Chief Minister has therefore encouraged people to programme key helpline numbers on their phones and share these with family in order to enhance both knowledge and preparedness in this respect.

Rekha Gupta promotes importance of women’s helpline

In addition to promoting knowledge regarding women’s safety, Rekha Gupta has encouraged people to programme the women’s helpline, 181, onto their phones. She has illustrated how vital it is for people to know which helpline to turn to if they, or someone else, needs help or support.

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While trying to raise knowledge and understanding of women’s safety and emergency services, the Chief Minister has emphasised the value of being able to swiftly obtain information without having to conduct a search for it.

By advising people to programme key helpline numbers on to their phones, she hopes that people will be able to more easily obtain the information that they require.

Emergency helpline 112 – why it should be programmed

As well as the women’s helpline, the Chief Minister has also encouraged people to programme the emergency helpline, 112. Again, she has stressed just how important it is to be able to obtain swift emergency support and has therefore encouraged people to prepare themselves accordingly.

Being able to access emergency helpline numbers on a person’s phone can prevent unnecessary time being spent searching for these numbers in times of high stress. Therefore, the Chief Minister has advised people to become knowledgeable about key helpline numbers prior to an emergency occurring.

Delhi CM encourages people to Share Helpline Numbers With their families

Furthermore, alongside raising knowledge about key helpline numbers, the Chief Minister has encouraged people to share these – including 181 and 112 – with family members. This ensures that all household members understand which helplines they should approach for help.

Whilst striving to enhance people’s knowledge and understanding of women’s safety and emergency services, this also endeavours to extend this knowledge to include family members. Greater knowledge of key helpline numbers can thus assist people in becoming more knowledgeable about sources of help.

Rekha Gupta reaffirms dedication to women’s safety

By posting on her social media page, Rekha Gupta has again demonstrated her commitment to women’s safety and has encouraged people to incorporate key helpline numbers into their preparedness.

This appeal emphasises the significance of knowledge, fast access to key emergency services and information dissemination. Both 181 and 112 are encouraged to be programmed on to people’s phones and individuals are also advised to share these numbers with their families so that all can easily obtain relevant information when necessary.