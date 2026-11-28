The video begins with the paraglider pilot announcing the woman's birthday as he holds the front-facing camera on selfie stick and records the moment. "Madam ji ka birthday hai aaj, cake katne wala hai bhai. Girana nahi hai," he says, playfully reminding her not to drop the cake. He then continues, saying that she is cutting her birthday cake high up in the sky as she turns 44.

She then cuts the cake, eats a slice and they both sing a happy birthday song. She even asks the man if wants to have some to which he smilingly declines, saying 'will have it after landing.'

The video was shared on X by Rahul Mahajan on November 27. It shows the woman celebrating her birthday in the air while taking part in tandem paragliding at Bir Billing, a popular adventure tourism destination in Himachal Pradesh.

The unusual sight of someone cutting a cake during a flight has prompted questions about the precautions followed by operators and the monitoring of activities during tandem flights.

आसमान में केक कट रहा है, अगली बार कहीं बारात न ले जाएं ऊपर!😂 https://t.co/rAP4OsOsDX — Arvind Kumar (@truthwitharvind) November 27, 2026

In his post, Mahajan questioned how the cake had been carried during take-off and raised concerns about who was responsible for monitoring safety. He also warned against treating adventure tourism as entertainment without considering the risks involved.