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Woman Cuts Birthday Cake Mid-Air During Bir Billing Paragliding, Video Sparks Safety Concerns
Himachal paragliding cake video sparked safety debate over how the cake was carried during take-off and whether operators monitored the flight. While some users praised the celebration, others warned of adventure sport risks.
Himachal Paragliding Cake Video Sparks Safety Concerns
A woman tourist's unusual birthday celebration during a tandem paragliding flight in Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing has sparked debate over safety in adventure sports. A video circulating on social media shows the woman cutting a birthday cake while flying high above the ground, with the cake box in her hand.
Bir Billing #Himachal Paragliding or a flying birthday party? A tourist cutting cake mid-air with a box in hand raises serious safety questions. How was it carried during take-off? Adventure tourism is not a circus,sky is not a playground,Who is monitoring safety?@DcKangra https://t.co/AQj1AF4RzO
— Rahul Mahajan (@rahulmahajanx) November 27, 2026
The footage has attracted attention online, with viewers questioning how the cake was carried during take-off and whether such an activity was permitted during the flight.
Birthday Celebration At High Altitude Raises Questions
The video begins with the paraglider pilot announcing the woman's birthday as he holds the front-facing camera on selfie stick and records the moment. "Madam ji ka birthday hai aaj, cake katne wala hai bhai. Girana nahi hai," he says, playfully reminding her not to drop the cake. He then continues, saying that she is cutting her birthday cake high up in the sky as she turns 44.
She then cuts the cake, eats a slice and they both sing a happy birthday song. She even asks the man if wants to have some to which he smilingly declines, saying 'will have it after landing.'
The video was shared on X by Rahul Mahajan on November 27. It shows the woman celebrating her birthday in the air while taking part in tandem paragliding at Bir Billing, a popular adventure tourism destination in Himachal Pradesh.
The unusual sight of someone cutting a cake during a flight has prompted questions about the precautions followed by operators and the monitoring of activities during tandem flights.
आसमान में केक कट रहा है, अगली बार कहीं बारात न ले जाएं ऊपर!😂
https://t.co/rAP4OsOsDX
— Arvind Kumar (@truthwitharvind) November 27, 2026
In his post, Mahajan questioned how the cake had been carried during take-off and raised concerns about who was responsible for monitoring safety. He also warned against treating adventure tourism as entertainment without considering the risks involved.
Social Media Users React To The Viral Video
The clip has drawn a mix of amusement and criticism. While some users wished the woman a happy birthday and praised the unusual celebration, others questioned the decision to carry out such an activity during a paragliding flight.
One user joked that the next celebration could involve taking an entire wedding procession into the sky. Others described the act as unnecessary and potentially dangerous.
Netizens Raise Safety Concerns
The video has also renewed discussion about the responsibility of tourists and adventure sports operators to follow safety precautions.
While the footage has triggered questions, it does not establish whether any safety rules were violated. The circumstances surrounding the flight and whether the activity was approved by the operator have not been confirmed.
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