Delhi CM Rekha Gupta blamed Congress, AAP, Left, and CJP for creating chaos during protests in the capital. She alleged they provoked police and thanked citizens for maintaining peace. Around 1,000 protesters were detained during the CJP-led march.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday termed the protests in the national capital “extremely unfortunate”, alleging that Congress, AAP, Left and CJP workers created chaos and provoked police personnel and security forces.

In a post on X, Gupta accused the protesters of deliberately attempting to create a confrontation and said the police were engaged in maintaining law and order. She said, “What happened on the streets of Delhi today is extremely unfortunate. People from Congress + AAP + Left + CJP openly wreaked havoc in the name of protest. The Delhi Police, engaged in ensuring law and order, and all security forces were provoked, and deliberate attempts were made to create a confrontational situation.”

'Agitators tried to spoil harmony': CM Gupta

Gupta also thanked Delhi residents for maintaining calm during the protests, alleging that some protesters attempted to disturb the city's atmosphere of harmony. She credited the police and security forces with managing the situation. “My brothers and sisters of Delhi, we are grateful to you for the patience and wisdom you demonstrated during this difficult time. The professional agitators made every effort to spoil Delhi's atmosphere of harmony, but due to the dedication of our police and security forces, everything remained fine," the Delhi CM posted.

The Chief Minister further commended Delhi Police personnel for handling the situation with restraint and prioritising the safety of citizens. “I especially commend the Delhi Police personnel. They did not lose their patience. With complete responsibility and prudence, they managed the situation and gave top priority to the safety of ordinary citizens. We will ensure that there is no disruption of any kind to the safety, convenience, and normal daily life of Delhi residents. The law will carry out its work with full firmness,” she added.

1,000 Detained as CJP Leads Protest Demanding CEC's Sacking

Meanwhile, around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the national capital so far on Saturday while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest, Delhi Police sources said.

Delhi Police continued to take demonstrators into preventive custody after informing them that permission had not been granted for the gathering. The national capital turned into a high-security fortress as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) had announced a 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest today (October 10), demanding the sacking of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)