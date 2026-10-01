Delhi Police have filed an FIR concerning the submission of forged disability certificates for nursery admissions under the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category for the 2026-27 academic year. The certificates were found to be forged.

FIR Registered in Delhi Nursery Admission Scam

Delhi Police have registered an FIR over the alleged submission of forged disability certificates for nursery admissions under the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category for the 2026-27 academic session.

According to the FIR, a complaint regarding allegedly forged disability certificates was received at a Delhi Police station on September 17, 2026. The complaint sought verification of the genuineness of disability certificates and recommendatory letters submitted along with admission documents.

Inquiry Confirms Forgery

During a preliminary inquiry, the disability certificates attached to the documents were verified and found to be forged, the FIR states.

The certificates allegedly showed 41 per cent hearing impairment and were purportedly issued by a government hospital.

Following the preliminary verification, police registered an FIR on September 24, 2026, under Sections 318(2), 337, 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The FIR states that the exact date and time of the alleged occurrence could not be ascertained. Police have initiated an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the preparation and submission of the allegedly forged certificates and ascertain the persons involved.