Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CM Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray, seeks support for fight against Centre's ordinance on control of services

    On Tuesday, Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance. 

    Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray, seeks support for fight against Centre's ordinance on control of services AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (May 24) met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai to seek support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

    He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, as well as Delhi minister Atishi.

    CM Kejriwal, the AAP's national convener, will also meet Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar to seek his support against the Centre's ordinance.

    Goa: 74-year-old man digs well in water-starved Loliem, wins biodiversity award; check details

    On Tuesday, Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance. 

    The Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

    The ordinance, which comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

    Zimbabwe tops 'World's Most Miserable Countries 2022' list; here's where India and Pakistan stand

    Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India's biggest drug haul case: Pak national sent to NCB custody till May 27 anr

    India's biggest drug haul case: Pak national sent to NCB custody till May 27

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver arrested for allegedly misbehaving with woman passenger anr

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver arrested for allegedly misbehaving with woman passenger

    Goa 74-year-old man digs well in water-starved Loliem, wins biodiversity award; check details AJR

    Goa: 74-year-old man digs well in water-starved Loliem, wins biodiversity award; check details

    UPSC Results 2023: Wheelchair-bound Kerala girl Sherin Shahana secures 913th rank in Civil Services Examination anr

    UPSC Results 2023: Wheelchair-bound Kerala girl Sherin Shahana secures 913th rank in Civil Services Exam

    PM Narendra Modi states India-Australia ties in T20 mode invites Albanese and fans for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 snt

    PM Modi states India-Australia ties in 'T20 mode'; invites Albanese and fans for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan goes candid on how he got offered 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' role by Aditya Chopra vma

    Shah Rukh Khan goes candid on how he got offered 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' role by Aditya Chopra

    football Post-Vinicius Junior racism episode, Valencia handed five-match partial stadium ban; details here-ayh

    Post-Vinicius Junior racism episode, Valencia handed five-match partial stadium ban; details here

    India's biggest drug haul case: Pak national sent to NCB custody till May 27 anr

    India's biggest drug haul case: Pak national sent to NCB custody till May 27

    IPL 2023: Mukesh Ambani visits Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Mumbai Indians eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants watch snt

    IPL 2023: Mukesh Ambani visits Siddhivinayak temple ahead of MI's eliminator against LSG (WATCH)

    Sharing your Netflix password with friends You will have to pay extra not in India as of now gcw

    Sharing your Netflix password with friends? You will have to pay extra

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon