Zimbabwe tops 'World's Most Miserable Countries 2022' list; here's where India and Pakistan stand

Apart from Zimbabwe, other countries like Venezuela, Syria, Lebanon and Sudan took the top 5 spots in the list. Apart from Syria, the major contributing factor to misery of the top 5 countries is inflation while Syria was impacted by unemployment.

The Hanke's Annual Misery Index (HAMI) has released its "World's Most Miserable Countries 2022" list. According to the index, Zimbabwe has topped the list and Switzerland has ranked the least in the list of world's most miserable country.

It is reportedly said that the index was formed after analysing 157 countries and the misery index is the sum of the year-end unemployment, inflation, and bank-lending rates, minus the annual percentage change in real GDP per capita.

Goa: 74-year-old man digs well in water-starved Loliem, wins biodiversity award; check details

Apart from Zimbabwe, other countries like Venezuela, Syria, Lebanon and Sudan took the top 5 spots in the list. Apart from Syria, the major contributing factor to misery of the top 5 countries is inflation while Syria was impacted by unemployment.

Other countries that made to Top 15 were Argentina, Yemen, Ukraine, Cuba, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Haiti, Angola, Tonga, and Ghana.

According to the "World's Most Miserable Countries 2022" list, Zimbabwe claims that the political party Emmerson Mnangagwa and his party ZANU-PF operates more like a political mafia than a political party. It added that its policies have resulted in massive misery for the country.

UK student visa: New immigration norms to affect overseas students' right to bring family dependents

As per the list, India has ranked at number 103 with unemployment as the major contributing factor. It is important to note that, Finland, the world most happiest country has ranked at 109 in the world's most miserable countries list. This is due to the unemployment as the most contributing factor.

Pakistan which is currently grappling with economic and political crisis ranked at number 35 in the world's most miserable countries list, with inflation as the most contributing factor.

Of all the 157 countries analysed, Switzerland ranked at number 157 making it the least miserable of all the countries. Other countries which are the least miserable are Kuwait (156), Ireland (155), Japan (154), Malaysia (153), Taiwan (152), Niger (151), Thailand (150), Togo (149), Malta (148).

'Even deadlier than COVID-19': WHO chief warns of 'another pandemic' threat