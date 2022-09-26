Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomes sanitation worker, his family for lunch from Ahmedabad

Recently, during his townhall with sanitation workers in Gujarat, Kejriwal had invited Solanki to Delhi. The AAP Convenor will bear the costs.

In a bid to step up its Gujarat assembly election campaign, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday (September 26) received Dalit sanitation worker Harsh Solanki at the Delhi airport to take him to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence for lunch. AAP Gujarat coin-charge Raghav Chadha was seen receiving Solanki and his family at the airport with folded hands.

Speaking to reporters, Solanki, accompanied by his mother and younger sister said, "Had never thought this would happen, feels like we are dreaming with our eyes open. I have never met any leader, and today we are going to the Chief Minister's house. We expect AAP to work for the welfare of the Valmiki community in Gujarat."

Recently, during his townhall with sanitation workers in Gujarat, Kejriwal had invited Solanki to Delhi. The AAP Convenor will bear the costs. The family will stay in Punjab Bhavan -- embassy of another AAP-ruled state -- on invitation from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who had also attended the meeting.

Solanki, a civic employee in Ahmedabad, will also be taken to Delhi government schools and hospitals. AAP hopes to showcase its "Delhi model" of development, which it has promised to replicate in Gujarat.

Welcoming Solanki, Arvind Kejriwal said his family is waiting for him at his home.

"Sir, I have a request. The way you came to Gujarat last time and had a meal at the home of an auto-driver, will you come to the home of someone from the Valmiki community and have a meal?" Solanki had said during the townhall.

"Harsh, I will definitely come to your home. But before that, I have a suggestion. Will you accept," the AAP chief said. When Solanki agreed, Kejriwal said, "I have seen ahead of elections, all leaders go to the home of Dalits and have food. But to date, no leader has invited a Dalit to his home. So, will you come to my home for a meal?"

Gujarat, where elections are due later this year, is the next big target of AAP, which already rules in Delhi and Punjab.