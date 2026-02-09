After hearing about her husband's death, Meena went to K.G. Srinivasapura, where the family’s new house was under construction. In front of the house, she died by hanging from a tree. Her body was discovered on Saturday.

Before committing suicide, Meena wrote a death note, the lines of which are gut-wrenching. She wrote, 'I will not live even for a minute without my husband. Please forgive me.' She also mentioned the family's financial affairs and instructed her son to 'give whatever is due to whomever'.

Police said she had gone missing on Friday night. Tarun and other relatives searched for her throughout the night as her phone was not reachable.

Officials believe the sudden loss and stress may have pushed her to take the extreme step.