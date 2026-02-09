The Meghalaya government is forming a Judicial Inquiry Commission to probe a tragic mining incident in East Jaintia Hills that killed 27 people. CM Conrad Sangma announced the move as search and rescue operations by the NDRF continue.

The Meghalaya government is going to constitute a Judicial Inquiry Commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act to investigate the recent mining incident in Mynsngat - Thangsko area in East Jaintia Hills, which had killed atleast 27 people. "The Government has decided to constitute a Judicial Inquiry Commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act to investigate the recent tragic mining incident in Mynsngat - Thangsko area in East Jaintia Hills," Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on X.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

High Court Takes Cognizance of Blast

The East Jaintia Hills Police said earlier on Sunday that the search and rescue operation following the illegal coal mining blast that occurred on February 5 is still underway, even as the matter is currently under the consideration of the High Court. Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar informed that the High Court has taken cognizance of the incident and summoned the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills for personal appearance. "In connection with the illegal coal mining blast that happened on the 5th of February, the Hon'ble High Court had taken cognizance and the DC and SP of East Jaintia Hills were called for personal appearance. Since the matter is sub judice, at this stage, we cannot say much," SP Kumar said.

NDRF Details Rescue Challenges

Despite facing many challenges, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have successfully recovered 6 out of 24 bodies so far from the coal mine site at Mysyngat of Thangsko area in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district. Several labourers were trapped inside an illegal coal mine at Mysyngat of the Thangsko area on February 5 following an explosion.

HPS Kandari, Commandant of the 1st Battalion of NDRF, told ANI that there are challenges in operation due to the nature of rat hole mining. "We have attended other coal mine incidents also, such as a flooding coal mine. For the first time, we are participating in this type of operation. The depth of this coal mine is approximately 100 feet, and then there are rat-holes. Challenges are in the rat-holes. Earlier, there was an issue that might be poisonous gases. Stability of minds is also a challenge, and to ensure that these rat-holes are safe, looking for the bodies in the dark and bringing them out. These are the difficulties," HPS Kandari said.

On the other hand, describing the challenges faced by the NDRF personnel during the operation, Nripen Tiwari, Deputy Commandant of 1st Battalion of NDRF, told ANI that the location is very remote and, except for the victims who were trapped inside the mine, others all fled from this area following the incident. (ANI)