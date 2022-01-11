As COVID surge in Delhi, private offices to have work from home, yoga classes for COVID patients

The DDMA said in an order issued on Tuesday that all private offices in Delhi will send employees to work from home under new Covid guidelines. Exemptions will be granted only to offices that offer critical services.

Addressing a press briefing, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said special Yoga and pranayam classes to be brought in by the state government for COVID positive patients in home isolation. He said yoga boosts immunity, and the administration will send them a link on Tuesday and classes to begin from Wednesday in different batches.

Previously, offices were required to operate with half of their personnel at the office and half at home. The city's government offices are likewise working with a 50% attendance rate. On Monday, Delhi stated that eateries would be shuttered, and only takeout and home deliveries would be authorised. The DDMA meeting, which was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also reviewed measures to firmly enforce current limitations in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and its Omicron version.

The Health Department was instructed to make proper plans for additional staff in hospitals and to increase vaccine coverage to include those aged 15 to 18. It was also urged to use positive messages, particularly through vernacular media, to rally community support and to warn individuals against panicking, according to Baijal.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has ruled out the idea of a lockdown in the national capital on Sunday. He said the increasing number of COVID-19 cases is cause for alarm, but there is no reason to panic. He added that it is critical to wear a mask, and if people continue to wear a mask, there will be no lockdown.