Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets former  minister Satyendar Jain in hospital; check details

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (May28) met former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain at LNJP Hospital, in the national capital.

In a tweet, CM Kejriwal shared pictures of the two meeting and said, "Met the brave man…..the hero".

This meeting comes after the Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds till July 11 in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench of Justices JK Maheswari and PS Narasimha allowed the former minister to undergo treatment in a hospital of his choice and asked him to produce medical records by July 10. The bench also directed Jain to not talk to the media during his interim bail period.

Appearing forJain, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi had said the former minister has lost 35 kg and is suffering from a spine problem.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, sought Jain's examination by a panel of doctors at the AIIMS or Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here and said that if the medical reports suggest treatment, then the probe agency will not oppose it.

The bench said it would look into the examination of Jain by doctors of AIIMS or RML hospital on the next date of the hearing.

On May 30 last year, the ED had arrested Jain on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The agency had arrested Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.