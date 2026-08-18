Student leader Piyush Kumar said the agitation over JSSC-CGL exams in Ranchi will continue. Despite CM Hemant Soren cancelling the exams, students insist on their other demands, including a CBI probe and clarity on age cut-offs, being met.

Students' Agitation to Continue

Student leader Piyush Kumar on Tuesday said the agitation over the JSSC-CGL and TDPL-conducted exams will continue until the government addresses all their demands, including withdrawal of notifications, clarity on Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and Food Safety Officer (FSO) exams, the 2018 age cut-off and a CBI probe into alleged irregularities.

Speaking to ANI, Piyush said, "We first want to see whether the JSSC notification has actually been withdrawn. TDPL had prepared the final merit list. We also want to understand the government's stance regarding the CDPO and FSO exams; that remains unclear. Thirdly, regarding the age cut-off--we had demanded the 2018 cut-off, but the government's position on this is not clear." He questioned the government's stand on a CBI probe into the exam irregularities. "What is the government's stance on a CBI inquiry? We have some doubts regarding the government's position on that. So, the agitation will continue until a consensus is reached on all these matters. We stated from day one that we would not budge until the very last demand was met. Absolutely, our protest will continue. Last night, Deepika Ma'am and Dr Irfan Ansari came to ask us to break the hunger strike, but our protesters refused to do so," Student leader Piyush added.

Government Cancels Exams, Orders Probe

The remarks came after the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), including the examinations conducted, the results published and the candidates selected, and the state Cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations. Addressing the media at Jaipal Singh Stadium, CM Soren also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted from 2014 to the present. Aspirants became emotional and celebrated at Jaipal Singh Stadium after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands.

"Today, we held a special Cabinet meeting to bring this matter to a conclusion. After considering all aspects and finding solutions to the issues, we have decided to cancel all examinations conducted by TDPL, the results published by TDPL, and the selection or participation of any candidates through TDPL. All activities undertaken by TDPL in this regard have also been cancelled," CM Soren said in a press conference.

"Today, the Cabinet decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations as well. Furthermore, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors--minor or major--that have occurred since 2014. We will also soon convene to discuss the amendments made to the MMDR Act by the Central Government; if necessary, we may even call a special session to deliberate on this specific issue," he said.

Probe into JPSC Irregularities

CM Soren announced a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in the JPSC Civil Services examinations, saying the probe would be conducted under the supervision of a retired judge. He said the SIT and CID were already investigating the matter and several "shocking facts" had emerged during the probe.

"The biggest and most prominent demand of the youth concerns the JPSC Civil Services examination. One of our ministers had assured them that an investigation into the matter was already underway. We will now conduct a comprehensive inquiry under the supervision of a retired judge. Sometimes it seems that we are right, and at other times, it appears that the students are right. It becomes difficult to distinguish between the two sides," CM said.

CM Soren said some people appointed through the JPSC had been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the examinations.

CM Promises Transparent Reforms

The Chief Minister said the government will carry out examination reforms with full transparency and strengthen existing SOPs to prevent irregularities.

The developments came after the student protest in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). (ANI)