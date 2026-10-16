Delhi steps up security ahead of the CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march, with 6,000 police personnel reportedly deployed. Central Park will remain closed on October 16 and 17 amid restrictions.

There have been increased security measures put in place in central Delhi before the scheduled 'Lehra Do Tiranga' procession by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) set to take place on Friday, October 16. The police are making preparations in the area around Connaught Place and other parts of Lutyens Delhi to ensure there is no disruption and maintain law and order.

According to some reports, about 6,000 police personnel will be deployed in the area while CAPF companies will also come to assist. Barricades and body cameras are also among the security arrangements put in place. Traffic restrictions and people advised to stay away from the protest area.

Delhi Police Security: 6,000 Personnel Deployed

There has been increased security around Connaught Place before the proposed procession. Deployment of personnel in sensitive places, installation of barricades to regulate movements and prevent possible disturbances has also been done.

Body cameras are also being used for monitoring. The police appeal to the public to cooperate with the instructions and avoid going to the protest place.

There is traffic curfew around Connaught Place, considering the planned march. Commuters have been asked to keep themselves cautious regarding the instructions provided by the police while travelling through the center of Delhi.

Closure of Central Park on October 16 and 17

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has stated that Central Park in Connaught Place will be closed to visitors on October 16 and 17, 2026. It was done because of some administrative issues.

This step was taken after the civic corporation refused permission to the CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to protest at the park in Connaught Place against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Regarding this closure, Dipke has posed a question on X. He has asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would close all the 100 sites if the party declared that they would protest at every one of them.

CJP March: Appeal from Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has requested people not to assemble at Connaught Place for the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march. There could be permission to a certain number of people to hoist the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place.

Prohibitory Orders Issued Under BNSS Section 163 at Connaught Place and Surrounding Areas

This prohibition has been imposed by authorities under BNSS Section 163 in order to ensure peace and safeguard the safety of public life and property from damage.

Festive Season Arrives; Traders Worry About Shop Safety

Police informed that several trader organizations and market associations have been expressing their apprehensions about the safety of shops and businesses as any disturbance can have an impact on business operations in the festive season.

With increased security arrangements and traffic controls as well as the closure of Central Park, authorities are making efforts to avoid any disruption in the busiest shopping area of Delhi.