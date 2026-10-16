The BJP has initiated 'Jan Sunwai', a daily public hearing for its party workers at its national headquarters in New Delhi. Under the new system, senior national office bearers will be available on weekdays to address their grievances and concerns.

In a major organisational outreach, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to hold daily public hearings, 'Jan Sunwai', for its workers at the party's national headquarters in Delhi. The decision has been taken under the guidance of BJP National President Nitin Nabin. The party has started a new system to listen to the problems and concerns of party workers coming to the BJP headquarters from across the country. BJP National Headquarters Incharge Tarun Chugh has made special arrangements in this regard.

Under the new initiative, senior national office bearers will be available at the headquarters from Monday to Friday to meet party workers coming from across the country, listen to their grievances and concerns, and address them. The public hearing will be held regularly in the multipurpose hall of the headquarters. For smooth functioning, the party has released a day-wise roster of National General Secretaries. As per the new system, National General Secretaries, National Vice-Presidents and National office bearers will remain present at the headquarters on weekdays to interact with karyakartas.

Weekly Roster for October 2026

The BJP has released the availability schedule of its national office bearers at the National Headquarters in New Delhi for October 2026. As per the schedule, office bearers will be available from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in their designated rooms and from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the Multipurpose Hall on the Ground Floor for Jan Sunwai.

According to the weekly roster, on Mondays, National General Secretaries Vinod Tawde and Harish Dwivedi will be present every week, along with Vice President Ram Madhav and Secretary Kavita Patidar in the 1st and 3rd week, and Vice Presidents Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Bharti Praveen Pawar and Secretaries Sandeep Pathak and Swadesh Singh in the 2nd and 4th week.

On Tuesdays, General Secretaries Sunil Bansal and Gajendra Patel will be available every week, along with Joint General Secretary (Org.) Shiv Prakash, Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda and Secretary Jagdish Patel in the 1st and 3rd week, and Vice President Manpreet Singh Badal and Secretaries Sangeeta Yadav and Anil Antony in the 2nd and 4th week.

On Wednesdays, General Secretaries Biplab Kumar Deb and Sanjay Bhatia will be available every week, with Vice President D Purandeshwari and Secretary K Surendran in the 1st and 3rd week, and Vice President Lal Singh Arya and Secretaries M Venkateshan and Mriganka Deo Barman in the 2nd and 4th week.

On Thursdays, General Secretary Smriti Irani and Headquarters Incharge Tarun Chugh will be present every week, along with Vice President Rekha Verma and Secretary Bhola Singh in the 1st and 3rd week, and Vice President M Nagaraja and Secretaries Siddharth Shambhu and Rohan Gupta in the 2nd and 4th week.

On Fridays, General Secretary Satish Poonia will be available every week, along with Vice Presidents Varshaben Doshi and Madhuchandra Kar and Secretary Pradip Varma in the 1st and 3rd week, and Joint General Secretary (Org.) Saudan Singh, Vice Presidents Tirath Singh Rawat and Tariq Mansoor and Secretaries Phangnon Konyak, Manoj Tigga and Jai Prakash in the 2nd and 4th week. (ANI)