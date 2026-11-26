A donor is set to offer 121 kilograms of gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, marking the largest such contribution in TTD history. The event will take place in the presence of Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): A devotee is set to donate 45 types of gold ornaments weighing around 121 kilograms to Lord Sri Venkateswara at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The donation is expected to be the largest of its kind in the history of TTD, marking the first time such a huge quantity of gold ornaments has been donated to the deity. The ornaments have arrived at Tirumala, and the TTD is expected to announce the donor’s name shortly.

Earlier, former Chief Justice of India Justice Uday Umesh Lalit offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala. Justice Lalit had darshan of the presiding deity and offered prayers at the temple. Justice Lalit retired as CJI on November 8, 2022. He was succeeded by former CJI Justice NV Ramana, who retired on August 26, 2022.

Located atop the Tirumala hills in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple is among India's most revered Hindu pilgrimage sites. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the shrine attracts millions of devotees from across the world every year. Lord Venkateswara is also worshipped by devotees as Balaji, Govinda and Srinivasa. The temple is situated on Venkatachala, one of the seven peaks of the Seshachalam range.