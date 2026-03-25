India’s capital continues to choke under a toxic cloud, as New Delhi has once again been crowned the world’s most polluted capital for the eighth straight year, according to the World Air Quality Report 2025 released by IQAir.

India’s capital continues to choke under a toxic cloud, as New Delhi has once again been crowned the world’s most polluted capital for the eighth straight year, according to the World Air Quality Report 2025 released by IQAir. New Delhi recorded an alarming annual PM2.5 concentration of 82.2 micrograms per cubic metre, nearly 16.4 times higher than the safe limit prescribed by the World Health Organization. Even India’s own national standard of 40 micrograms per cubic metre was far exceeded.

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Delhi as a whole logged a staggering PM2.5 level of 99.6 micrograms per cubic metre, ranking as the fourth most polluted city globally. It trailed behind Loni in Ghaziabad, China’s Hotan, and Byrnihat on the Meghalaya-Assam border—regions grappling with dangerously high pollution levels.

Among global capitals, Dhaka followed closely behind New Delhi, with an annual PM2.5 concentration of 68 micrograms per cubic metre.

Delhi’s pollution levels dipped marginally compared to 2024—the relief is far from reassuring. New Delhi’s average fell from 91.8 to 82.2, and Delhi’s overall average dropped from 108.3, indicating only a modest improvement.

"While Delhi's annual average fell 8%, the city still saw sharp monthly spikes from seasonal smog and dust storms.A major April dust storm alone pushed PM2.5 up 15%. Winter pollution-driven by crop burning, temperature inversions, industry and construction-continued to plague the Indo-Gangetic plain," the report said.

Several NCR cities continue to feature prominently among the world’s most polluted. Ghaziabad ranked seventh, Noida eighteenth, Greater Noida twenty-first, and Gurgaon twenty-third—highlighting how deeply the pollution crisis has gripped the region.

Experts warn that the battle against toxic air is being fought only halfway. Manoj Kumar, an analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, said: "A significant share of particulate pollution is formed from gaseous pollutants. Unless the CAQM regulates these at the source, only part of the problem is being addressed."

Echoing the urgency, Frank Hammes stressed that tackling air pollution demands sustained global attention and accountability. "Without monitoring, we cannot fully understand what we are breathing. Cutting emissions and addressing climate change are essential for lasting improvements in air quality," he said.