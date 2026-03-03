The CAQM has directed Delhi-NCR states to implement year-round Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns. This new framework aims to foster sustained public engagement and behavioural change to combat region-specific pollution sources.

CAQM Mandates Year-Round IEC Campaigns

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued a framework directing NCR States and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to roll out targeted Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns aimed at tackling region-specific sources of air pollution.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The move seeks to institutionalise sustained public engagement as a core pillar of pollution control strategy across Delhi-NCR, shifting focus from seasonal firefighting to year-round behavioural change and awareness.

Multi-Channel Outreach and Stakeholder Engagement

In its latest advisory, the Commission said, "The Commission advises all NCR States and GNCTD to direct the concerned agencies in the region to plan, implement and intensify targeted IEC campaign, aligned with the dominant sources of air pollution." It stressed that outreach efforts must be tailored to key contributors such as vehicular emissions, construction dust, biomass burning and industrial pollution.

The CAQM emphasised that IEC activities should adopt a multi-channel approach, including print, electronic and digital media, social media platforms, and community-level programmes. Engagements with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), farmers' groups, transport unions, market associations and other stakeholders have been specifically recommended to ensure wider participation. States have also been encouraged to adopt innovative outreach models to maximise impact.

Action Plans and Coordination

"NCR States and GNCTD are advised to prepare detailed State-level IEC Action Plans as per the above Framework and designate a nodal Department/Agency at the State level for coordination of IEC activities," the Commission said.

It further directed all Municipal Corporations and Development Authorities that have submitted Annual Action Plans for 2026 to also prepare dedicated IEC Action Plans for implementation throughout the year in their respective jurisdictions.

Supreme Court's Intervention on Pollution Crisis

The directive comes a week after the Supreme Court pulled up authorities over Delhi's persistent air quality crisis. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed the GNCTD to file a detailed action plan to operationalise CAQM's recommendations.

The Court also asked the Ministry of Environment and Power to propose shifting all coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR, identifying affected units and alternative fuel sources. Neighbouring states, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, have been instructed to issue public notices inviting stakeholder suggestions, including from coal-based industries, and incorporate them into action-taken reports. (ANI)