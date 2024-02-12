Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar’s wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh

    Farmers from Karnataka en route to the Delhi Chalo protest faced police brutality in Madhya Pradesh. Padma Shanthakumar, wife of Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association president, sustained head injuries. Eyewitnesses reported mistreatment by police, including arrests of prominent leaders. This underscores ongoing tensions over unmet demands for agricultural reforms.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 2:43 PM IST

    A group of farmers from Karnataka en route to the Delhi Chalo protest faced severe police brutality in Madhya Pradesh. Among the injured was Padma Shanthakumar, the wife of Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association president Kuruburu Shanthakumar, who sustained head injuries during the ordeal.

    The farmers, expressing their outrage through a press release, detailed the harrowing experience they faced at the hands of law enforcement. As they journeyed to join the nationwide protest demanding various reforms from the central government, their train was intercepted at Bhopal railway station in the early hours of the morning.

    Farmers Protest 2.0: 'Your demands never end...' Elderly lady loses cool over road blockages in Punjab (WATCH)

    According to eyewitness accounts, police officers forcibly entered the train at 2:00 am, threatening and mistreating the farmers. Women were dragged from their compartments, resulting in minor injuries. Padma Shanthakumar's injuries were more severe, necessitating hospitalization. However, she was discharged without adequate treatment and taken to join the arrested farmers.

    The farmers from Karnataka had been travelling to Delhi to participate in the Delhi Chalo program, which included demands for the implementation of the Swaminathan report on minimum support prices for agricultural produce and a complete waiver of farmer loans nationwide. Despite promises made by Prime Minister Modi during previous protests, including a year-long movement in Delhi, these demands have not been met.

    The farmers' peaceful protest was met with excessive force, highlighting what they perceived as a pattern of suppression by the central government. The arrests of numerous farmer leaders from different districts of Karnataka further aggravated tensions.

    Political storm over four-member committee appointed by Supreme Court to talk to farmers

    Among those targeted for arrest were prominent figures such as Parashuram from Belgaum district, Gurusiddappa from Dharwad district, Patel Shivamurthy from Chamarajanagar district, and many others. The arrests signify a broader crackdown on dissenting voices within the farming community.

    The failure of the central government to address the legitimate grievances of farmers stands in stark contrast to its leniency towards large corporations, evident in the waiver of significant loans.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 2:43 PM IST
