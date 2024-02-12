Farmers Protest 2.0: 'Your demands never end...' Elderly lady loses cool over road blockages in Punjab (WATCH)

Farmers' march to Delhi sparks tension as an elderly woman in Punjab criticizes disruptions, while Delhi Police imposes Section 144 and issues travel advisory for heightened security.

Amid heightened security and significant traffic restrictions on routes between Delhi and Punjab, farmers from various parts of Punjab are gearing up to march to Delhi. A video circulating on social media captures an elderly lady in Punjab expressing frustration and criticizing the farmers for disrupting the daily lives of people.

The video shows her shouting at the farmers, who are sitting on a dharna in the middle of the road. She can be heard saying, "Your Demand never ends. You want everything for free. The Centre is giving you so much for free, yet you are harassing the public and blocking the roads."

Delhi Police has issued a travel advisory ahead of the farmers' arrival at the Delhi border on February 13. The farmers are seeking legal status for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and government assurance for the purchase of all 22 crops under MSP. Additionally, they are demanding loan waivers and lower electricity charges.

A top police official announced that Section 144 has been imposed across the entire city of Delhi for the next 30 days ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' March scheduled for February 13. The order, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday, stipulates that any individual found violating the order will be promptly arrested.

"There shall be an absolute prohibition on the organisation, convening, or participation in any processions, demonstrations, rallies, or march on foot, whether for political, social, or any other purpose, within the geographical limits of Delhi/New Delhi," the order stated.

