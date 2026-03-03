Mumbai's international airport saw 107 flight cancellations on Tuesday due to the West Asia conflict. The disruption left hundreds of passengers stranded, with many complaining about a lack of basic facilities like places to sleep and eat.

According to the official records, the cancellations included 54 arrivals and 53 departures on March 3.

Passengers Recount Ordeal

A stranded passenger told ANI that his family was going for Umrah and had a flight on March 1, which was rescheduled due to the situation in the Middle East. "My family and I were going for Umrah and had a flight on March 1st, which was rescheduled due to the situation in the Middle East. It is now scheduled for this evening," the passenger said.

Another passenger who came from Chapra to Mumbai said his Dubai flight was cancelled at night and he has been sleeping on the floor. "I came from Chapra to Mumbai. I had a flight to Dubai and at night I came to know that the flight is cancelled. There is no facility at the airport, I am sleeping on the floor. We need a place to sleep, to stay and to eat," he said.

Widespread Disruptions and Relief Efforts

The large-scale cancellations at Mumbai Airport are part of a wider pattern of flight disruptions across India due to the escalating tensions in the Middle East following military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran, which have led to widespread airspace closures across the region.

Meanwhile, Spicejet announced on Tuesday that it is operating special flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi to support Indian nationals travelling home and shared the schedule in a post on X. Similarly, Travel company EaseMyTrip on Tuesday also announced that it is operating special charter flights from Fujairah to Delhi and Mumbai to help Indians return home safely amid the prevailing war situation in parts of West Asia.

Mumbai Airport, being one of the busiest international airports in India with significant traffic to and from the Middle East, has been particularly affected by the crisis. (ANI)