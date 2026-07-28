Delhi-based entrepreneur Prateek Singh went viral for redefining startup success. The CEO of LearnApp and Zero1 measures achievement not by revenue, but by his employees' personal growth. He celebrated on Instagram that six of his 70 team members have bought, built, or renovated their homes since joining the company.

In the startup world, success is often measured by soaring valuations, revenue milestones or rapid hiring. But a Delhi-based entrepreneur has struck a chord online by sharing a very different definition of achievement—one rooted in the personal growth and financial stability of his employees.

Prateek Singh, founder and CEO of LearnApp and Zero1, has gone viral after celebrating team members who have built, renovated or moved into their own homes. Instead of highlighting business numbers, Singh said these life-changing milestones are what truly make him feel proud as a founder.

Sharing photos of his employees' homes on Instagram, Singh reflected on how several early team members had transformed their professional journeys into personal success stories.

He wrote: "2020 -> Joined as almost freshers. 2026 -> Bought/renovated their first homes."

Calling homeownership one of life's most emotional decisions, he added: "Buying a house is probably one of the most emotional decisions one makes, but I have to admit… When these guys told me they're moving into their new homes, it was the best feeling ever. I was filled with pride."

Check the viral post here:

Singh went on to spotlight several long-serving employees whose careers evolved alongside the company's growth.

He recalled Anubha, who joined as a graphic designer and now leads the graphics team while overseeing processes across departments. Singh proudly shared how she completed the renovation of her family home during Diwali and showed the team photos of the house decorated with fairy lights.

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He also praised Supriya, who started as an intern seven years ago and now heads the company's technology and product teams alongside senior colleagues. Despite navigating marriage, motherhood and career challenges, she remained committed to the company while rebuilding her family home in Nepal.

Another heartfelt mention was Chandan, a key member of the engineering team who helped rebuild LearnApp's platform from scratch in 2021. According to Singh, seeing photographs of Chandan's completed home "almost made us emotional."

Summing up the company's philosophy, Singh revealed that six members of his 70-person team have either built an entire house, added a floor to an existing home or completed major renovations.

He concluded: "There are 6 people in our team of 70 who've either built a floor or built an entire house or renovated their homes. We are a tiny tiny company and as founders' this is our metric of success. I guess the biggest purchases we make in life are never rationalised on the excel sheet, but the heart. Cheers!"

The post resonated deeply with social media users, many of whom praised Singh for prioritising employee well-being over conventional startup metrics.

Founder Priyanka Bhatt commented: "The milestones that matter most often don't appear on a dashboard. Watching people build better lives alongside the company they've helped build is something worth celebrating."

Another entrepreneur, Yash Ranjan Mishra, wrote: "This is the kind of success that truly matters."

Designer Vedant Chikhale added: "From interns to home-owners, now that's a growth metric you don't see on a balance sheet!"

As the post continues to circulate online, many users say it offers a refreshing perspective on leadership—one where success isn't defined by spreadsheets or valuations, but by the meaningful improvements a company helps create in the lives of its people.

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