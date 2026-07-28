A viral video shows NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers practicing Yin Yoga aboard the International Space Station. The clip displays serene stretches in microgravity, demonstrating a unique adaptation of wellness practices for space. It fascinated viewers and highlighted the importance of exercise for astronauts living in weightlessness.

A breathtaking video of an astronaut practicing Yin Yoga aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has captured the imagination of social media users worldwide. The clip, shared online by NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers, showcases a serene yoga session in the unique environment of microgravity, with viewers calling the performance both calming and extraordinary.

Unlike yoga on Earth, where gravity keeps every movement grounded, performing yoga in space presents a completely different challenge. Floating effortlessly inside the ISS, the astronaut demonstrated slow, controlled stretches and poses while using handrails and the station's interior to maintain stability. The unusual setting transformed the yoga routine into what many described as a mesmerizing display of grace and balance.

Sharing the video on social media, Ayers explained that the routine was inspired by Yin Yoga, a slow-paced style of yoga that focuses on deep stretching, flexibility and relaxation. She wrote: "Yin Yoga in space! Inspired by some moves from my instructor on Earth. It's a little different without gravity, but still a great way to stretch and relax."

Check the viral video here:

The clip quickly gained traction across social media platforms, attracting thousands of views, likes and comments from people fascinated by how familiar exercises look in a weightless environment.

Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration for the astronaut's creativity and composure.

One user commented: "Magically elegant."

Another wrote: "This is the most peaceful thing I've seen today."

A third user remarked: "Space somehow makes yoga look even more relaxing."

Others praised the astronaut for showing that maintaining physical and mental well-being remains important even while living hundreds of kilometres above Earth. Several users also expressed amazement at how smoothly the movements appeared despite the absence of gravity.

Exercise is an essential part of daily life aboard the International Space Station. Astronauts spend around two hours each day working out to counter the effects of prolonged weightlessness, which can weaken muscles and reduce bone density over time. While treadmill running, cycling and resistance training form the core of their fitness routines, occasional stretching sessions and mobility exercises also help maintain flexibility and overall health during long-duration missions.

The viral video has not only offered a fascinating glimpse into everyday life aboard the ISS but has also highlighted how astronauts adapt even familiar wellness practices to one of the most challenging environments imaginable. For many online viewers, the floating yoga session served as a reminder that moments of calm and mindfulness can exist—even in outer space.