RJD's Tejashwi Yadav demanded a fair probe into the Delhi blast that killed 8 near the Red Fort. He called for strict action and no compromise on internal security. Delhi Police filed a case under UAPA, and Amit Shah assured a thorough probe.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in the Delhi blast case, demanding a fair investigation and strict action against the perpetrators. Sharing a video message on Monday on X, Tejashwi Yadav called for "no compromise" in the nation's internal security. He said, "I have received the tragic news from Delhi. Got to know about the blast. The cause of the blast will be revealed upon investigation. I express my deepest condolences to those families who have lost their innocent loved ones. I pray for the injured ones. We urge the Centre to conduct a fair investigation and take strict action against the culprits. The nation's internal security is of prime importance; there should be no compromise."

8 Dead, Case Filed Under UAPA

At least eight people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in a blast near the historic Red Fort in the national capital. Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

Home Minister Amit Shah Assures Thorough Probe

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. "This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Amit Shah told ANI.

"I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately, and we will present the results to the public," he added. (ANI)