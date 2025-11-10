As per reports, five people killed and 14 injured following a blast near Red Fort metro station in Delhi. Official confirmation awaited.
- Delhi Blast LIVE Updates: 5 Dead, 14 Injured After Explosion Near Red Fort; High Alert Sounded
A high-alert situation has been declared in Delhi following an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The blast reportedly caused three to four nearby vehicles to catch fire and sustain damage, according to the Delhi Fire Department. Seven fire tenders have rushed to the scene, and a team from the Delhi Police Special Cell is also present. Further details are awaited as authorities continue their investigation.
Delhi Blast LIVE Updates:5 dead, 14 injured: Reports
Delhi Blast LIVE Updates:Car parts seen strewn around due to the force of the blast
Delhi Blast LIVE Updates:Top police officials at spot after Red Fort explosion
Fire tenders, ambulances, and senior police officials at the spot after a call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage
Multiple casualties have been brought to the LNJP hospital due to the blast near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station. Several people have been injured in the incident.
Delhi Blast LIVE Updates:Eyewitness recounts hearing loudest explosion of his life
Delhi Blast LIVE Updates:One dead in blast near Red Fort
A high-intensity blast ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort on Monday evening, with the powerful explosion leaving multiple vehicles in flames and shattering window panes. One dead and several people are feared injured, officials said.
Delhi Blast LIVE Updates:Casualties brought to LNJP hospital
Delhi Blast LIVE Updates:What Delhi Fire Department Said
A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage: Delhi Fire Department
Delhi Blast LIVE Updates:Fire Tenders Have Reached the Spot
A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot.
Delhi Blast LIVE Updates:High alert sounded in Delhi after explosion near Red Fort
The area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited.
Delhi Blast LIVE Updates:Red Fort Blast: Explosion Near Metro Station Gate No.1 Triggers Fire, Videos Surface
A car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station sparked panic on Monday evening, damaging nearby vehicles. Firefighters controlled the blaze quickly. Police and forensic teams have cordoned off the area to probe the cause.