A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and damaging several other vehicles, officials said.

Explosion Occurs in Hyundai i20 with Occupants

According to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, the blast took place in a car that was moving slowly at the traffic signal. “There was a blast around 6.52 pm in a slow-moving vehicle at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station. There were passengers inside the vehicle. Other vehicles got affected. All agencies -- Delhi Police, Forensic Science Laboratory, National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG) -- have arrived and they are taking stock of the situation,” he said.

A senior police officer added, "The blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car in which three people were sitting. We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a bomb blast. We are investigating all angles."

Police sources confirmed that the car was registered in the name of Nadeem Khan and bore a Haryana number plate.

Casualties and Injuries

The explosion left eight people dead and 24 others injured. The injured were rushed to LNJP Hospital, a few kilometres from the site of the blast. Eyewitnesses described horrific scenes, with body parts scattered near the road. Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders' Association showed a mangled body lying on a vehicle and another on the road.

Fire and Damage

The blast caused a massive fire, destroying six cars, two e-rickshaws, and one auto-rickshaw. The shockwave shattered window panes of nearby vehicles, and the sound of the explosion was reportedly heard as far as ITO, several kilometres away. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control by 7.29 pm.

A person injured in the incident said the explosion appeared to have originated from a car. Another witness said, "I was at the gurdwara when I heard a loud sound. We were dumbfounded. A number of vehicles were completely damaged."

Security Response

A high alert has been sounded across Delhi, with enhanced security at city border points and intensified vehicle checks. Police are scanning CCTV footage to track the car’s route before the blast. They are also questioning locals and seeking information from eyewitnesses. Mobile dump data are being gathered, and dossiers of suspected terrorists are under review.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been regularly briefed and directed the NSG, NIA, and forensic teams to assist in the investigation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the situation and expressed condolences over the deaths.

Market Closure and Aftermath

Following the blast, Chandni Chowk market will remain closed on Tuesday, market president Sanjay Bhargaw said. Bhargaw, whose shop is about 800 metres from the site, described the shockwave, saying, "The entire building shook due to the blast."

The incident comes hours after Haryana Police recovered around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition from a Kashmiri doctor’s rented accommodation in Faridabad. Dr Muzammil Ganaie was arrested in connection with the recovery, which has heightened security concerns in the region.