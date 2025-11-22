SHOCKING! Accident on Wedding Day: Bride in ICU, Groom Makes Heart-Wrenching Decision
On her wedding day, teacher Avani was seriously injured in a car accident while returning after getting her makeup done. While hospitalized with a spinal injury, the groom, Sharon, came to the hospital and married her at the auspicious time.
Bride Critically Injured Before Wedding, Groom’s Emotional Move Wins Hearts
Avani (25), a teacher from Alappuzha, was set to marry Sharon (32), a professor. Their wedding was planned for yesterday at a private hall in Alappuzha, Kerala.
Bride Critically Injured Before Wedding, Groom’s Emotional Move Wins Hearts
Preparations were in full swing. Yesterday morning, Avani went to Kottayam by car with 3 of her friends for makeup. While returning, the car unexpectedly crashed into a tree.
Bride Critically Injured Before Wedding, Groom’s Emotional Move Wins Hearts
All four, including Avani, were seriously injured. The bride, Avani, suffered leg and spinal injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi for intensive care.
Bride Critically Injured Before Wedding, Groom’s Emotional Move Wins Hearts
As the auspicious time neared, both families urged the groom to proceed. Doctors agreed, so Sharon married Avani in the hospital. Guests at the hall were still served a grand feast.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App for accurate and timely weather updates anytime, anywhere.