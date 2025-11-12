PM Narendra Modi visited the injured from the Delhi car blast at LNJP Hospital, assuring that those behind the conspiracy will face justice. The blast near Red Fort killed 8 people. An NIA team is investigating a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad module.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. He said that those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice. "Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi drove straight to the LNJP Hospital after returning from two-day visit to Bhutan. He interacted with the injured and enquired about their health. During his visit, the Prime Minister was briefed by senior officials and doctors about the condition of the victims and the treatment being provided.

Delhi Blast Details

At least eight people were killed near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening after a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car.

Post-Mortem Findings

According to sources, the initial post-mortem findings of the Delhi Blast victims revealed severe injuries, including broken bones and head trauma. The causes of death include deep wounds and excessive bleeding, with cross-injury patterns indicating victims were thrown against walls or the ground.

During the postmortem examination, no splinter traces were found on the bodies or clothing. The type of explosive used will be determined by forensic analysis. Most injuries were concentrated on the upper body, head, and chest.

PM Modi's Assurance from Bhutan

Earlier, PM Modi, in a speech during his visit to Bhutan, expressed deep sorrow over the Red Fort blast, saying it had "deeply saddened everyone" and assured the nation that those responsible would face justice. "Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," PM Modi said on Tuesday.

NIA Launches Investigation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the Delhi car terror incident, executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said. (ANI)