Following the Delhi blast, a Jammu hospital is checking staff lockers as doctors are suspected. The ED has also launched a probe into Al-Falah University, linked to an accused, investigating financial irregularities and raiding 25 locations.

Jammu Hospital Staff Under Scanner

In the wake of several doctors being suspected of their involvement in the Delhi blast case, Jammu and Kashmir Police and hospital administration inspected the lockers of staff and doctors at Sri Maharaja Gulab Singh Hospital in Jammu.

Medical Superintendent at the hospital, Dr Dara Singh, said that such checks have intensified after the blast near the Red Fort in the national capital, which killed 15 people and left several others injured on November 10. The hospital administration has formed a committee of four members to conduct the checks. "We were already conducting this exercise, but it has been intensified after the Delhi blast. Today, too, we broke the lock of an almirah in the presence of security. We have formed a committee of four members for this," Dr Dara Singh said.

ED Probes Al-Falah University

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing probe into the Delhi blast case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has significantly intensified its probe into Al-Falah University by expanding the investigation to the financial operations of the Al-Falah Trust, its associated firms, and personnel managing the institution's administrative and monetary systems. The Al Falah University has come under scrutiny after the arrest of several doctors in connection with the November 10 blast. The accused, who was driving the car carrying the explosives, Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri resident, was associated with the varsity.

Financial Irregularities and Shell Companies Scrutinized

Officials close to the investigation told ANI that the financial probe agency registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) earlier this week and followed it with a series of pre-dawn raids at 25 locations linked to the university, its trustees and related entities across Delhi, Haryana and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday. "The operation forms part of an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities, use of shell companies, accommodation entities and money laundering. The role of the Al-Falah Trust and its financial managers is now at the centre of the ED's inquiry," the sources said as the ED team is busy conducting its searches at the 25 locations since 5 am.

The ED teams have also learnt to cover "individuals responsible for handling the university's finances, administrative flows, and documentation, after preliminary findings flagged irregular patterns across multiple entities tied to the group. "A cluster of nine shell companies registered at the same address has also drawn the agency's attention, and the investigators believe these entities were created to route funds or obscure beneficial ownership."

The financial probe runs parallel to wider scrutiny faced by Al-Falah University after recent multi-agency investigations examined certain doctors affiliated with its medical college for alleged links to suspects in the deadly Delhi car blast case. While the university has denied institutional wrongdoing and has distanced itself from individuals under probe, the series of FIRs and regulatory notices has led to a broader look into its governance and financial structures. (ANI)