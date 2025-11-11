Bageshwar Dham Sarkar demanded the death penalty for culprits of the Delhi Red Fort blast that killed 8. He called for 'Sanatani unity' against extremist ideology, stating that Sanatanis are often targeted in such attacks across the country.

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Demands Death Penalty

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on Tuesday demanded the death penalty for the people responsible for the blast which occurred at Delhi's Red Fort and killed atleast 8 people. "The investigation is underway, and we demand from the government that the accused must be hanged," he told ANI while here.

Call for 'Sanatani Unity' Against 'Extremist Ideology'

He further called for "sanatani unity," claiming that "religious ideology of intimidation and threats" need to be stopped and that "sanatanis" are targeted in the blasts which occur in the country. "If Sanatanis unite, this religious ideology of intimidation and threats will be completely stopped. A change in thinking is Hindu unity," he said, while he carried out the Baba Bageswar Padyatra in Haryana.

While he expressed condolences on the loss of lives and the injuries caused in the blast, he called for the control of "extremist ideology." "One of the most strange things in the country is that whenever blasts have happened, they have been carried out by people with a radical religious ideology and have always targeted India and Sanatan. What happened yesterday is highly condemnable and inhuman. We pray to God that those whose bodies have been completed, may He grant them a place at His feet. We express our condolences," he said.

Talking about unity of "sanatanis" to be united against so called extremist ideology, he added, "Now, Sanatanis will have to unite to control the people with extremist ideology. No matter how much you scare Indians and Sanatanis, we will neither be afraid nor will we stop nor will we bow down."

Details of the Delhi Blast and Investigation

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort in central Delhi, killing at least eight people and injuring several others. The blast occurred around 7 pm at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, damaging nearby vehicles and prompting a nationwide alert.

Delhi Police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station. Multiple agencies are investigating the explosion to determine its cause and motive.

Major Breakthrough in Faridabad

In a major breakthrough on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the Haryana Police, recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and 2,900 kg of IED-making materials, including chemicals, detonators, and wires, from an apartment in Faridabad. Officials suspect the Delhi blast and the Faridabad recovery may be part of a larger terror network operating across state lines. (ANI)