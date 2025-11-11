Following a deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort that killed 8, Congress' Ashok Gehlot demanded a thorough probe. Party president Kharge urged a 'wait and see' approach. Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered agencies to hunt down all culprits.

Calling the Delhi blast incident an "unfortunate" event, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday called for a thorough investigation, stressing that the truth must come out before the public.

Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said, "It is an unfortunate incident. A thorough investigation should be done into it. It is important that the truth comes out before the public."

His remarks came a day after an explosion occurred inside a Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort in the national capital on Monday evening, killing eight people and leaving several others injured.

Congress President demands thorough investigation

Earlier today, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge refused to comment on the explosion in Delhi, which left at least eight dead. He said that he will "wait and see."

When asked about the explosion, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I have already reacted. I do not want to repeat the same thing again. Let's wait. Then we'll see."

On Monday, Kharge emphasised that the government must ensure a "prompt and thorough investigation" into the blast. In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "Extremely distressing to hear about the news of a car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station, Delhi. Initial reports suggest that several precious lives have been lost in this incident. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured."

"The government must ensure a prompt and thorough investigation into this blast, which took place in a high-security and often crowded place, so that those responsible for this lapse and incident are held accountable," he added.

Home Minister chairs high-level security review

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a second high-level security review into the car explosion near the Red Fort and directed security agencies to "hunt down each and every culprit" involved in the incident, saying those responsible "will face the full wrath of our agencies."

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies."