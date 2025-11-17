BJP's Nalin Kohli hit out at JKPDP chief Mehbooba Mufti over her comments on the Delhi blast, asking her to clarify her stance on terrorism. Mufti had earlier blamed the blast on the Centre's failed Jammu and Kashmir policies.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Monday slammed JKPDP chief Mehbooba Mufti over her "troubles of Kashmir echoed in front of the Red Fort" remark on the November 10 Delhi blast, asking her to decide if she is against terrorism or not.

Speaking to ANI, Kohli said that Mehbooba Mufti should reflect on the people enabling terrorism, instead of "finding faults" with the government. The BJP leader said, "Either you are fighting against the terrorists--those who support them directly and indirectly and the people who actually help the terrorists undertake the attack--or you are fighting against terrorism. There is no middle path as far as these terrorists are concerned. With regard to the situation, Mehbooba Mufti Ji would do well to consider what her statements in the past have been, how people interpret her statements, whether it is with respect to Pakistan, whether it is with respect to terrorism."

"Instead of finding fault with the government, she would do well to reflect on who all are the people who make terrorism possible and decide which side she's on against terrorism or looking the other way and trying to find a middle path," he added.

What Mehbooba Mufti said

Twelve people lost their lives and several others were injured in the blast near the Red Fort complex in the National Capital. Earlier on Sunday, Mehbooba Mufti launched a sharp attack on the Central Government, alleging that the Delhi blast case reflected a deepening sense of insecurity across the country and a failure of the Centre's policies in Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a Working Group Meeting in Srinagar on November 16, the PDP chief said, "You (Central government) told the world that everything is alright in Kashmir, but the troubles of Kashmir echoed right in front of the Red Fort."

"You promised to make J&K safe, but instead of fulfilling that promise, your policies have made Delhi unsafe. I don't know how many people in the Central Government are true nationalists. If a well-educated youth, a doctor, kills himself and others by strapping RDX to his body, it means there is no safety in the nation. You may get votes by doing Hindu-Muslim politics, but in which direction is the nation heading?" she said.

Owaisi condemns blast

When AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi was asked about Mufti's remarks, he condemned the blast and said, "There is no place for terrorism."

"I condemn the Delhi terror blasts, and there is no place for terrorism. The way they planned this, we condemn all of these things... The investigation is underway now, but what happened in Delhi and the explosion at the Nowgam police station, the people who were killed there, is tragic for us," Owaisi told ANI.

Investigation update

Meanwhile, a Special NIA court on Monday granted 10 days' custody of Amir Rashid Ali to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for interrogation in the Delhi Blast Case. Amir Rashid Ali was arrested by the NIA on Sunday for allegedly conspiring with Dr Umar to execute the attack.

Ali, in whose name the vehicle used in the blast was registered, was taken into custody in Delhi by the NIA, which had launched a massive search operation after taking over the case from Delhi Police a day after the blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10.

Faridabad Police on Monday continued questioning multiple Kashmiri students living on rent in the city in an effort to see whether any other possible leads and links could be found into the alleged "white collar terror module" responsible for the blast. According to police officials, atleast 2,000 tenants and students who are living in the city have been questioned till now, with further questioning underway. (ANI)