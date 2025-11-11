Eight people were killed and 20 injured in a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort. Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi condoled the deaths. Shah said top agencies are investigating the incident with full intensity to go in-depth into the matter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has condoled the loss of lives in the high-intensity blast near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, and informed that the top agencies in the country are investigating the incident with full intensity, and that they will go in-depth into the incident. "Pained beyond words by the loss of lives in a blast in Delhi. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Have visited the blast site and also met the injured in the hospital. My prayers for their quick recovery," Shah said in a post on X. "Top agencies are investigating the incident with full intensity, and will go in-depth into the incident," he added.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At least eight people were killed and 20 were injured after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a car with passengers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the blast. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials."

Multi-Agency Probe Launched

Several agencies, including the NSG, Delhi Police, FSL, and others, are currently at the scene and investigating the incident.

Home Minister Details Incident

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

The Home Minister said that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast.

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Amit Shah said.

"I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public," he added.

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, killing eight people while injuring seven others, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI on Monday. (ANI)