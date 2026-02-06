A 25-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle fell into an uncovered pit dug for construction work in west Delhi’s Janakpuri.

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle fell into an uncovered pit dug for construction work in west Delhi’s Janakpuri. Police confirmed the incident on Friday, raising questions over civic negligence and road safety lapses. The young man had left home late at night on his motorcycle but never returned. When his phone became unreachable, relatives began a frantic search, moving from one police station to another across west Delhi through the night.

The family alleged that despite visiting nearly a dozen police stations, they received no clear information about his whereabouts. It was only around 7 am the next morning that police contacted them, informing them that his body had been found.

Preliminary findings suggest that construction work was underway at the accident site, where a deep pit had been dug on the road. It is believed the biker lost control of his motorcycle and fell into the pit at Joginder Singh Marg, near Green Valley Apartments, suffering fatal injuries.

The stretch of road reportedly lacked proper barricading, reflective markers, or warning signage that proved deadly. The deceased's family accused the concerned departments of gross negligence and demanded strict action against those responsible for failing to secure the road.

An investigation is underway.