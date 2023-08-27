Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Delhi Banega Khalistan': Pro-Khalistani graffiti appear at Delhi metro stations; probe on

    The pro-Khalistani slogans surfaced on the walls of five metro stations: Shivaji Park, Maadipur, Pashim Vihar, and Nangloi, all located on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in outer Delhi.

    Amid preparations for the G20 leaders' summit scheduled from September 8 to 10, the Delhi Police on Sunday (August 27) launched an investigation into pro-Khalistani graffiti that emerged on the walls of several metro stations in the city.

    The pro-Khalistani slogans surfaced on the walls of five metro stations: Shivaji Park, Maadipur, Pashim Vihar, and Nangloi, all located on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in outer Delhi.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) G Ram Gopal Naik confirmed that a case is being registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other laws in connection with the incident.

    Three dead, 2 injured as fire breaks out at Mumbai's Hotel Galaxy; check details

    "We are initiating a case and forming teams to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for painting these slogans on the walls. Stringent measures will be taken against those involved," stated DCP Naik.

    The offensive graffiti bore the name of the banned separatist group Sikh for Justice (SFJ). The slogans included phrases such as "Delhi Banyga (banega) Khalistan" (Delhi would become Khalistan), "Khalistan Referendum Zindabad," and "Modi's India Committed Genocide of Sikhs."

    A circulating video on social media features SFI chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is residing abroad and evading Indian law enforcement, claiming responsibility for the incidents. In the video, he asserts, "India, the battle of G-20 at Pragati Maidan has started today...the true Khalistanis have put slogans across Metro stations Delhi...and this is a message to all G-20 nations."

    Muzaffarnagar viral video case: School to remain shut for now; check details

    However, the authenticity of the video couldn't be independently verified.

    An informed senior police officer noted that the graffiti appeared on the walls during the early hours of Sunday when the metro stations were closed. "We are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects," the officer added.

    This marks the second such incident in the city this year. Previously, ahead of Republic Day celebrations in January, objectionable pro-Khalistan slogans like "Khalistan Zindabad", "SFI", "Vote For Khalistan", and "Referendum 2020" appeared as graffiti in at least 10 locations including Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, and other places in West Delhi.

    A case of imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration, and criminal conspiracy was registered by the city police. Subsequently, the Delhi Police's special cell apprehended two men responsible for the graffiti. They claimed that they were offered Rs 2 lakh for their act. It was revealed that they carried out the act under the directives of SFJ, as claimed in a video released by Pannun.

