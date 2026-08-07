Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hailed the Lakshmi Yojana, a direct bank transfer scheme offering Rs 2,500 monthly to women. The scheme saw 1.47 lakh registrations on day one, while AAP objected to the 10-year residency requirement for eligibility.

CM Hails Lakshmi Yojana, Vows Women's Empowerment

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hailed the direct bank transfer scheme for women, Lakshmi Yojana, stating that the government will make decisions to empower women. Speaking to ANI as the Delhi Assembly Session kick-starts today, Rekha Gupta stated, "I am happy that we are able to fulfil the promise we made to my sisters in Delhi. I want to tell them I stand with my sisters, and this government, working under the leadership of PM Modi, will also work to take decisions to empower them."

BJP's women leaders and workers welcomed CM Rekha Gupta with garlands at the Assembly for implementing the promised Lakshmi Yojana for Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to eligible women residents of the national capital. Delhi government had launched the portal for registration under the scheme on August 1. The portal recorded 1.47 lakh registrations within the first day of the process, according to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office.

AAP Objects to Residency Clause

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised objections over a 10-year residency requirement, with Saurabh Bharadwaj alleging that the provision may exclude Purvanchali women from the scheme.

Other Legislative Business on Agenda

Meanwhile, the State Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra is expected to introduce The Delhi Bed and Breakfast Establishments (Repeal) Bill, 2026 in the Assembly today. The Bill aims to repeal the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Incredible India) Bed and Breakfast Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2007, along with its amendments in 2010 and 2021.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is scheduled to present the CAG report on the Government of NCT of Delhi. Power Minister Ashish Sood will table the copies of DERC regulations and notifications related to Delhi school education The House will also witness the presentation of the Fifth Report of the Business Advisory Committee.

The Assembly Session will witness three sittings on August 7, 10 and 11.