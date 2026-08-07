Delhi government is considering a new legal framework to allow private universities to operate in the capital. Education Minister Ashish Sood says the move could expand higher education options and encourage private investment.

It appears that Delhi is moving towards a paradigm shift within its higher education sector because the government is thinking about formulating a model through which private universities can come up in the national capital.

According to education minister Ashish Sood, there has been long-standing demand for such institutions and the government is trying to work out a way through which these universities can function. This initiative could give students an option when it comes to higher education and could lead to more private participation in education sector of Delhi.

Delhi Private University Bill Formulated

Regarding the proposed bill on Delhi Private Universities, minister Sood told that the government is formulating a legal and administrative framework through which private universities can be established and run in the city. This development is being seen at a time when there is rising demand for quality higher education facilities in Delhi and nearby regions.

Delhi Already Has a Few Notable Universities

Some of the topmost universities in India, like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, are already in Delhi.

Currently, the higher education system in the capital city comprises central, state and deemed universities. In the existing system, universities are created by means of a parliamentary bill or state legislative act, whereas institutions may get deemed university status depending on their academic reputation.

More Options for Students and More Private Sector Investments

If this plan goes through, there could be more options and variety among higher education institutes in the capital city. The creation of private universities in Delhi may enable more students to gain access to specialized courses and more educational opportunities. The decision may also lead to private sector investment in the education sector and help develop Delhi into a higher education center.

Several Issues with the Bill Still Unclear

Yet, there are still some issues regarding the proposed bill that are left vague. It is not clear what kinds of eligibility criteria, regulations, oversight procedures or any other requirements are to be applied to the process of setting up such universities.

These will become evident as the draft of the bill evolves. And, most probably, they will shape the process of establishing and regulating private universities in Delhi. Thus, the bill can represent a new policy in the sphere of higher education for Delhi.