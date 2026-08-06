The Delhi Assembly's Monsoon Session will feature two CAG reports, a DERC notification and three major Bills, including the Right to Time Bound Delivery of Services Bill, as the Business Advisory Committee finalises the legislative agenda.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly is scheduled to conduct a crucial Monsoon Session following the completion of the legislative program of the Business Advisory Committee chaired by the Speaker, Mr. Vijender Gupta. This has been done by a resolution passed unanimously, which includes placing two significant reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), one notification on the DERC, and three Bills to effect administrative changes.

The Sixth Session of the Eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly will take place from August 7 to August 11, 2026, and various policy and budgetary issues will dominate the discussion during the sessions.

Rekha Gupta to Place Two Crucial CAG Reports

The news about the deliberations in the Delhi Legislative Assembly informs that the Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, will introduce two CAG reports in the House.

Report No. 01 of 2026 deals with the financial affairs of the Delhi government for the period ending on March 31, 2023. Report No. 02 of 2026 covers the finances of the Delhi government in the year 2024-25.

These reports would be expected to give an in-depth analysis of the financial management of the government, the spending pattern and the performance of various departments.

Notification on DERC to Be Introduced in the House

The Business Advisory Committee has also approved the introduction of a notification regarding the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Open Access Rules and Conditions) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026.

The Energy Minister Ashish Sood is expected to introduce this notification along with the corrigendum. This amendment is of utmost importance for the regulatory framework of the power sector of Delhi and open access.

Three Key Bills Expected to Be Introduced

The Monsoon Session is also going to witness the introduction of three important Bills.

One among them is the Delhi Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services Bill, 2026. The purpose of this bill is to repeal and replace the 2011 bill and introduce a new set of regulations so that citizens get government services in prescribed time.

One bill is also being introduced which will amend the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board Act, 2010.

Bill number three is intended to repeal the National Capital Territory of Delhi Incredible India Bed and Breakfast Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act of 2007 and amendments of 2010 and 2021.

Leaders in attendance at the committee meeting

Business Advisory Committee meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Chief Whip Abhay Verma, Om Prakash Sharma, Som Dutt, Jitender Mahajan and Surinder Kumar.

After reaching an agreement on the legislative priorities for the upcoming session, it is anticipated that the agenda for the Monsoon Session would include issues of financial accountability and governance.