Delhi Assembly Polls 2025: AAP releases second list, Manish Sisodia to contest from Jangpura

In addition to Sisodia's shift, the list also features several new faces. Jitender Singh Shunty, who recently left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been fielded from Shahdara, replacing sitting AAP MLA and outgoing Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Delhi Assembly Polls 2025: AAP releases second list, Manish Sisodia to contest from Jangpura AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 1:08 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday (December 9) released its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The new list includes some key changes, with the most notable being the shift of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has represented Patparganj as an MLA. Sisodia will now contest from the Jangpura seat.

In a seat swap, the Patparganj seat will now be contested by Avadh Ojha, an educationist and popular YouTuber who recently joined AAP. Sisodia, reflecting on his new constituency, expressed his gratitude to party leader Arvind Kejriwal and said, "Patparganj was not just an assembly constituency for me, but the heart of the education revolution in Delhi. I consider myself a teacher, not a politician. There could be no better seat for a teacher than Patparganj."

Explained: What Assad's fall in Syria means for India's geopolitical interests

In addition to Sisodia's shift, the list also features several new faces. Jitender Singh Shunty, who recently left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been fielded from Shahdara, replacing sitting AAP MLA and outgoing Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Surinder Pal Singh Bittu, another former BJP member, will contest from Timarpur, replacing Dilip Pandey, AAP's chief whip in the outgoing assembly.

Here is the full list of AAP candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections:

Narela: Dinesh Bhardwaj
Timarpur: Surender Pal Singh Bittu
Adarsh Nagar: Mukesh Goel
Mundka: Jasbir Karala
Mangolpuri: Rakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak
Rohini: Pradeep Mittal
Chandni Chowk: Punardeep Singh Sawhney (Saby)
Patel Nagar: Parvesh Ratan
Madipur: Rakhi Bidlan
Janakpuri: Pravin Kumar
Bijwasan: Surender Bharadwaj
Palam: Joginder Solanki
Jangpura: Manish Sisodia
Deoli: Prem Kumar Chauhan
Trilokpuri: Anjana Parcha
Patparganj: Avadh Ojha
Krishna Nagar: Vikas Bagga
Gandhi Nagar: Naveen Choudhary (Deepu)
Shahdara: Padamshri Jitender Singh Shunty
Mustafabad: Adil Ahmad Khan

Farmers' protest: Supreme Court rules out clearing Punjab highways

The AAP had already announced 11 candidates in its first list.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Kathmullahs dangerous for country': Allahabad HC judge's controversial speech at VHP event sparks row (WATCH) shk

'Kathmullahs dangerous for country': Allahabad HC judge's controversial speech at VHP event sparks row (WATCH)

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest vkp

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest

Holiday 2024 rush in Kerala: Train tickets sold out, private buses fares expected to surge christmas new year anr

Holiday rush in Kerala: Train tickets sold out, private buses fares expected to surge

Karnataka HC upholds husband's divorce petition as wife refuses to cosummate marriage for 7 years vkp

Karnataka HC upholds husband's divorce petition as wife refuses to cosummate marriage for 7 years

Farmers protest: Supreme Court rules out clearing Punjab highways AJR

Farmers' protest: Supreme Court rules out clearing Punjab highways

Recent Stories

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai planning for second child? Here's what actor has to say RBA

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai planning for second child? Here's what actor has to say

'Kathmullahs dangerous for country': Allahabad HC judge's controversial speech at VHP event sparks row (WATCH) shk

'Kathmullahs dangerous for country': Allahabad HC judge's controversial speech at VHP event sparks row (WATCH)

Kia Sonet to Nissan Magnite: 5 best turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh gcw

Kia Sonet to Nissan Magnite: 5 best turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh

5 Essential tips to take care of your newborn baby in winters NTI

5 Essential tips to take care of your newborn baby in winters

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest vkp

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon