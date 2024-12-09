Delhi Assembly Polls 2025: AAP releases second list, Manish Sisodia to contest from Jangpura
In addition to Sisodia's shift, the list also features several new faces. Jitender Singh Shunty, who recently left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been fielded from Shahdara, replacing sitting AAP MLA and outgoing Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday (December 9) released its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The new list includes some key changes, with the most notable being the shift of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has represented Patparganj as an MLA. Sisodia will now contest from the Jangpura seat.
In a seat swap, the Patparganj seat will now be contested by Avadh Ojha, an educationist and popular YouTuber who recently joined AAP. Sisodia, reflecting on his new constituency, expressed his gratitude to party leader Arvind Kejriwal and said, "Patparganj was not just an assembly constituency for me, but the heart of the education revolution in Delhi. I consider myself a teacher, not a politician. There could be no better seat for a teacher than Patparganj."
Explained: What Assad's fall in Syria means for India's geopolitical interests
In addition to Sisodia's shift, the list also features several new faces. Jitender Singh Shunty, who recently left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been fielded from Shahdara, replacing sitting AAP MLA and outgoing Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.
Surinder Pal Singh Bittu, another former BJP member, will contest from Timarpur, replacing Dilip Pandey, AAP's chief whip in the outgoing assembly.
Here is the full list of AAP candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections:
Narela: Dinesh Bhardwaj
Timarpur: Surender Pal Singh Bittu
Adarsh Nagar: Mukesh Goel
Mundka: Jasbir Karala
Mangolpuri: Rakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak
Rohini: Pradeep Mittal
Chandni Chowk: Punardeep Singh Sawhney (Saby)
Patel Nagar: Parvesh Ratan
Madipur: Rakhi Bidlan
Janakpuri: Pravin Kumar
Bijwasan: Surender Bharadwaj
Palam: Joginder Solanki
Jangpura: Manish Sisodia
Deoli: Prem Kumar Chauhan
Trilokpuri: Anjana Parcha
Patparganj: Avadh Ojha
Krishna Nagar: Vikas Bagga
Gandhi Nagar: Naveen Choudhary (Deepu)
Shahdara: Padamshri Jitender Singh Shunty
Mustafabad: Adil Ahmad Khan
Farmers' protest: Supreme Court rules out clearing Punjab highways
The AAP had already announced 11 candidates in its first list.