Farmers' protest: Supreme Court rules out clearing Punjab highways

Farmers under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was thwarted by security forces.

Farmers protest: Supreme Court rules out clearing Punjab highways
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 12:53 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday (December 9) dismissed a petition seeking directives to the Centre and others to remove blockades on highways in Punjab, where farmers have been staging protests. The bench, led by Justice Surya Kant, heard the plea filed by a Punjab-based social activist, who argued that the blockades violated fundamental rights and posed a threat to national security.

The petition requested the top court to ensure that highways and railway tracks remain open and free from obstructions caused by agitating farmers. Farmers under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was thwarted by security forces.

Initially, the protesters planned to march to Delhi on December 6 but suspended their plan after police fired tear gas. While their "Dilli Chalo" march resumed on December 8, it was halted again following similar police action.

The plea alleged that highways had been blocked for over a year, with fresh blockades emerging across Punjab on October 24, 2024.

Furthermore, the petition highlighted the hardships faced by the public, including delays in accessing healthcare. It claimed ambulances were being stopped on highways, leaving citizens unable to reach hospitals during medical emergencies.

The petitioner argued that blocking highways infringes upon citizens' fundamental rights to free movement and demanded immediate intervention to ensure unobstructed transit.

The plea also raised concerns over potential national security risks, alleging that foreign and anti-national forces were exploiting the protests to destabilise Punjab. It described Punjab as the "backbone of the country" with a history of being targeted due to its strategic significance.

Despite these claims, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea, leaving the farmers' protests and associated blockades in place.

