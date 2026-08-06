TN Agriculture Minister R Vinoth will present the 2026-27 Agriculture Budget, following the state budget and crop loan waiver announcements. The state budget aims for a USD 1.5 trillion economy and allocates significant funds to education.

Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister R Vinoth will present the state's Agriculture Budget for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, a day after state Finance Minister Marie Wilson tabled the state Budget for the financial year 2026-27.

The Agriculture Budget comes against the backdrop of the state government's recent announcements aimed at supporting farmers. On May 25, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay announced a waiver of crop loans of up to Rs 50,000 for marginal farmers who had borrowed from cooperative banks. He also announced a relief of Rs 5,000 for larger farmers who had availed crop loans through cooperative banks.

State Budget for 2026-27: A Roadmap for Growth

On Wednesday, Wilson presented the state Budget for 2026-27, outlining the government's roadmap to transform Tamil Nadu into a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2031. In his Budget speech, the state Finance Minister praised Chief Minister Vijay's leadership, saying, "His entry into public service was driven by a moral obligation to the people." He added that the government had fulfilled and exceeded its initial commitments while working towards social equity.

Key Allocations for Education

The Budget allocated Rs 300 crore for the modernisation of 3,734 government schools. Under the 'Super Clean, Super Campus' scheme, Rs 139 crore has been earmarked in the first phase to provide daily cleaning, drinking water and toilet maintenance in 10,000 schools.

Wilson also formally urged the Centre to restore medical admissions based on Class 12 public examination results.

In addition, the government announced the 'Vetri Laptop Scheme', under which laptops will be provided to college students to strengthen digital learning.

The education sector received a major allocation, with Rs 44,527 crore earmarked for the School Education Department and Rs 8,393 crore for the Higher Education Department.

The Budget also proposed establishing modern residential schools under the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Model Schools scheme, with an initial allocation of Rs 125 crore. The schools will provide free education, accommodation and healthcare to students from Classes IX to XII.

New Institutions and Skill Development

Among other announcements, the government proposed establishing a Special Law College in Madurai and five new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 90 crore.

State Finances and Welfare Measures

Addressing the state's finances, the TN Finance Minister said Tamil Nadu's liabilities had doubled over the previous five years. He said the present government had introduced a more transparent tendering system to ensure greater accountability in public contracts.

The Budget also proposed a special levy on liquor manufacturing units, which is expected to generate around Rs 1,000 crore in additional revenue.

Wilson further said the government would continue implementing key welfare schemes, including 200 units of free electricity and the specialised rapid response force for women's safety, while fulfilling all electoral promises in a phased manner. (ANI)