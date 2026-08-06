The Badrinath National Highway was blocked near Helang in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district due to a landslide caused by heavy rain. Traffic has been suspended on the key pilgrimage and strategic route, and restoration work is currently underway.

The Badrinath National Highway was blocked near Helang in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday after debris fell onto the road, disrupting vehicular movement along one of the state's most important pilgrimage and strategic routes.

According to the Chamoli district administration, debris and loose rocks came crashing down onto the highway near Helang following continuous rainfall in the region, forcing authorities to temporarily suspend traffic movement on the stretch.

The administration said road restoration teams, along with heavy machinery, were immediately deployed to the site to remove the debris and restore connectivity at the earliest. Officials are continuously monitoring the situation as intermittent rainfall continues in the district.

The district administration has appealed to pilgrims, tourists and local residents to avoid unnecessary travel on the route until the road is declared safe for movement. Travellers have also been advised to follow official traffic advisories and weather updates issued by the authorities.

A Vital and Vulnerable Lifeline

The Badrinath National Highway is a crucial arterial road connecting the plains with the Himalayan shrine of Badrinath, one of the four sacred Char Dham pilgrimage sites. Besides serving thousands of pilgrims during the annual yatra, the highway is a vital lifeline for residents of Chamoli district and also holds strategic importance as it provides connectivity to areas near the India-China border.

The highway has remained vulnerable to landslides, rockfalls and debris accumulation due to the fragile Himalayan terrain, particularly during the southwest monsoon. Every year, heavy rainfall results in repeated disruptions along stretches passing through Helang, Pipalkoti, Joshimath, Lambagad and other landslide-prone locations.

Widespread Monsoon Disruption in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has witnessed widespread rainfall activity over the past several weeks, with multiple districts reporting landslides, flash floods, road cave-ins and disruption of essential services.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued frequent rainfall alerts for several hill districts, including Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar, prompting district administrations to remain on high alert.

In recent weeks, several highways across the state have been temporarily blocked due to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall. Restoration teams from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Highways authorities and the Public Works Department (PWD) have been working round the clock to ensure that key pilgrimage routes remain operational during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

The Char Dham pilgrimage, which attracts lakhs of devotees every year, has also been affected by weather-related disruptions this season, with authorities periodically regulating traffic whenever road conditions deteriorate because of heavy rain or falling debris.

Officials said they are maintaining constant surveillance over vulnerable stretches of the Badrinath National Highway and have positioned emergency response teams and earth-moving equipment at critical locations to ensure quick restoration whenever landslides occur. (ANI)