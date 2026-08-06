Delhi and adjoining NCR areas received light to moderate rainfall on Thursday morning, bringing relief from humidity. The IMD has forecast more showers and thunderstorms, issuing a yellow alert and advising residents to be cautious.

Several parts of the National Capital and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received rainfall during the early hours of Thursday, as the ongoing monsoon spell continued across the region.

Areas across Delhi and parts of NCR witnessed light to moderate showers in the morning, leading to overcast skies and cooler weather conditions. The rainfall also brought temporary relief from the prevailing humidity experienced over the past few days.

IMD Forecast and Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies over Delhi, with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas during the day.

According to IMD, the monsoon remains active over north India, and favourable conditions are likely to support intermittent rainfall over Delhi and neighbouring regions.

Officials have advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms and while commuting, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert for the National Capital, advising residents to remain cautious as intermittent showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to continue.

The IMD said active monsoon conditions are likely to persist over Delhi-NCR over the next few days.

Rainfall Impact and Details

Rainfall was reported from several parts of the city during the early morning hours. Prominent rain lashes were seen at Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, Firozshah Road, Kautilya Marg and RK Puram.

The showers were accompanied by cloudy skies, while traffic moved at a slower pace on some stretches as commuters made their way to work.

The southwest monsoon typically brings widespread rainfall to the National Capital between late June and September.

Weather officials continue to monitor the evolving monsoon system and issue forecasts based on prevailing atmospheric conditions.

Meanwhile, residents experienced a relatively pleasant start to the day following the morning showers.

The weather department has indicated that similar conditions may continue over parts of Delhi-NCR.

Authorities have urged people to exercise caution while travelling during periods of rainfall. (ANI)