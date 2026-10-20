The Delhi Legislative Assembly is undergoing a major security overhaul with the installation of 8 watchtowers, a CRPF patrolling track, hydraulic bollards, and UVSS, as informed by Speaker Vijender Gupta, citing past bomb threats as the reason.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly is undertaking a comprehensive strengthening of its security infrastructure through the installation of eight watchtowers, development of a dedicated CRPF patrolling track, automatic sliding doors at various Assembly Gates, Under Vehicle Surveillance Systems (UVSS), hydraulic blocking bollards, flap barriers with photographic identification, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, an expanded CCTV surveillance network and a Digital Management System at the reception. This was informed by the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, earlier on Monday.

He said these initiatives have been undertaken to enhance the security of the Assembly premises, particularly in view of previous bomb threats and security-related incidents, a press release stated.

Perimeter and Patrolling Enhancements

Eight watchtowers are being established at strategically identified locations across the front and rear sides of the Assembly complex, including behind the reception, to strengthen perimeter surveillance. Of these, one watchtower has been completed. CRPF personnel will be deployed at these towers to maintain vigilant surveillance of the premises, monitor vulnerable areas and facilitate a prompt response to any suspicious activity.

According to the release, a dedicated patrolling track is being developed for the CRPF to facilitate boundary-to-boundary patrolling around the Assembly premises. Approximately 70 per cent of the work has been completed. The track will enable security personnel to patrol the perimeter more efficiently, monitor vulnerable areas and respond promptly to suspicious activities.

Advanced Access and Vehicle Control

Automatic sliding doors are being installed at Gates No. 1 to 5 to improve access regulation. Hydraulic blocking bollards have also been put in place to restrict unauthorised vehicular movement and provide an additional layer of physical protection at sensitive entry points.

Under Vehicle Surveillance Systems (UVSS) have been installed at Gates No. 2 and 5 to facilitate the inspection of vehicles entering the premises. The system will assist in identifying suspicious vehicles and detecting potentially fraudulent number plates for further verification by security personnel.

At Gate No. 1, flap barriers equipped with photographic identification facilities are being installed to strengthen the verification of individuals entering the Assembly complex and maintain appropriate entry records. The RFID system will facilitate the identification and recording of vehicles entering the premises, enabling more systematic monitoring of vehicular movement, the release said.

Upgraded Surveillance and Digital Management

The Assembly premises currently have approximately 120 CCTV cameras. To improve surveillance coverage further, Delhi Police has been requested to identify additional dark spots and vulnerable locations where cameras can be installed. This exercise is intended to address surveillance gaps and ensure more effective monitoring across the complex.

A Digital Management System has been installed at the reception to streamline visitor registration and verification. The system facilitates photographic identification and recording of relevant information, including the purpose of a visit, thereby strengthening entry management and accountability, the release said.

Gupta said that these security enhancements collectively aim to establish a more robust and coordinated security framework for the Delhi Legislative Assembly. By combining physical security infrastructure, vehicle screening, digital identification, CCTV surveillance and improved patrolling, the measures will help strengthen preventive security, facilitate the early identification of potential threats and ensure greater safety for legislators, officers, staff and visitors to the Assembly premises. (ANI)