Delhi Election Results 2025: List of constituency-wise, party-wise winners as BJP secures historic win
Delhi Election Results 2025: Here's a complete list of winners across parties, constituency wise as BJP staged a historic comeback in the national capital handing AAP a massive blow.
Delhi Election Results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting Aam Aadmi Party with several AAP leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal losing from their strongholds. The verdict came months after BJP-led coalition swept Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.
The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national captial, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in assembly polls.
BJP has won 48 of 70 seats in Delhi and is leading on three. AAP has won 22 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded BJP's victory and said it was triumph of "good governance" of the party at Centre and in states it is in power. He said the party will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi and improving the overall quality of life for the people.
Apart from Kejriwal, several senior AAP leaders lost the polls including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, former ministers Somnath Bharti and Satyendra Jain and party leaders Awadh Ojha and Durgesh Pathak. Chief Minister Atishi won from Kalkaji.
Kejriwal accepted the people's mandate and congratulated BJP on its victory. "We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video posted on X.
"We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them. We did not come into politics for the sake of power, we considered politics as a medium through which the people can be served," he added.
The results were largely in accordance with prediction of exit polls, which had predicted a BJP victory.
Delhi Election 2025 Results: Full list of Winners here:
|SNo.
|Constituency
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Nerela
|Raj Karan Khatri
|BJP
|2
|Burari
|Sanjeev Jha
|AAP
|3
|Timarpur
|Surinder Pal Singh (Bitto)
|AAP
|4
|Adarsh Nagar
|Mukesh Kumar Goel
|AAP
|5
|Badli
|Deepak Chudhary Aahir
|BJP
|6
|Rithala
|Kulwant Rana
|BJP
|7
|Bawana (SC)
|Ravinder Indraj Singh
|BJP
|8
|Mundka
|Gajender Drall
|BJP
|9
|Kirari
|Anil Jha
|AAP
|10
|Sultan Pur Majra (SC)
|Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat
|AAP
|11
|Nangloi Jat
|Manoj Kumar Ahlawat
|BJP
|12
|Mangol Puri (SC)
|Raj Kumar Chauhan
|BJP
|13
|Rohini
|Pardeep Mittal
|AAP
|14
|Shalimar Bagh
|Rekha Gupta
|BJP
|15
|Shakur Basti
|Karnail Singh
|BJP
|16
|Tri Nagar
|Tilak Ram Gupta
|BJP
|17
|Wazirpur
|Poonam Sharma
|BJP
|18
|Model Town
|Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
|AAP
|19
|Sadar Bazar
|Som Dutt
|AAP
|20
|Chandni Chowk
|Punardeep Singh Sawhney
|AAP
|21
|Matia Mahal
|Aaley Mohammed Iqbal
|AAP
|22
|Ballimaran
|Imran Hussain
|AAP
|23
|Karol Bagh (SC)
|Vishesh Ravi
|AAP
|24
|Patel Nagar (SC)
|Pravesh Ratn
|AAP
|25
|Moti Nagar
|Harish Khurana
|BJP
|26
|Madipur (SC)
|Kailash Gangwal
|BJP
|27
|Rajouri Garden
|Manjinder Singh Sirsa
|BJP
|28
|Hari Nagar
|Shyam Sharma
|BJP
|29
|Tilak Nagar
|Jarnail Singh
|AAP
|30
|Janakpuri
|Ashish Sood
|AAP
|31
|Vikaspuri
|Pankaj Kumar Singh
|BJP
|32
|Uttam Nagar
|Pawan Sharma
|BJP
|33
|Dwarka
|Pradyumn Singh Rajput
|BJP
|34
|Matiala
|Sandeep Sehrawat
|BJP
|35
|Najafgarh
|Neelam Pahalwan
|BJP
|36
|Bijwasan
|Kailash Gahlot
|BJP
|37
|Palam
|Kuldeep Solaki
|BJP
|38
|Delhi Cantt
|Virender Singh Kadian
|AAP
|39
|Rajinder Nagar
|Durgesh Pathak
|AAP
|40
|New Delhi
|Parvesh Verma
|BJP
|41
|Jangpura
|Tarvinder Singh Marwah
|BJP
|42
|Kasturba Nagar
|Neeraj Basoya
|BJP
|43
|Malviya Nagar
|Satish Upadhyay
|BJP
|44
|R.K. Puram
|Anil Kumar Sharma
|BJP
|45
|Mehrauli
|Mahender Chaudhary
|AAP
|46
|Chhatarpur
|Kartar Singh Tanwar
|BJP
|47
|Deoli (SC)
|Prem Chauhan
|AAP
|48
|Ambedkar Nagar (SC)
|Dr Ajay Dutt
|AAP
|49
|Sangam Vihar
|Chandan Kumar Choudhary
|BJP
|50
|Greater Kailash
|Shikha Roy
|BJP
|51
|Kalkaji
|Vishesh Ravi
|AAP
|52
|Tughlakabad
|Sahi Ram
|AAP
|53
|Badarpur
|Ram Singh Neta ji
|AAP
|54
|Okhla
|Amanatullah Khan
|AAP
|55
|Trilokpuri (SC)
|Ravi Kant
|BJP
|56
|Kondli (SC)
|Kuldeep Kumar (Monu)
|AAP
|57
|Patparganj
|Ravinder Singh Negi
|BJP
|58
|Laxmi Nagar
|Abhay Verma
|BJP
|59
|Vishwas Nagar
|Om Prakash Sharma
|BJP
|60
|Krishna Nagar
|Dr Anil Goyal
|BJP
|61
|Gandhi Nagar
|Arvinder Singh Lovely
|BJP
|62
|Shahdara
|Sanjay Goyal
|BJP
|63
|Seemapuri (SC)
|Veer Singh Dhingan
|AAP
|64
|Rohtas Nagar
|Jitender Mahajan
|BJP
|65
|Seelam Pur
|Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad
|AAP
|66
|Ghonda
|Ajay Mahawar
|BJP
|67
|Babarpur
|Gopal Rai
|AAP
|68
|Gokalpur (SC)
|Surendra Kumar
|AAP
|69
|Mustafabad
|Mohan Singh Bisht
|BJP
|70
|Karawal Nagar
|Kapil Mishra
|BJP