Delhi Election Results 2025: List of constituency-wise, party-wise winners as BJP secures historic win

Delhi Election Results 2025: Here's a complete list of winners across parties, constituency wise as BJP staged a historic comeback in the national capital handing AAP a massive blow.

delhi-assembly-election-results-2025-constituency-wise-and-party-wise-seats-wise-check-full-list-of-winners-and-runner-up snt
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 8, 2025, 8:45 PM IST

Delhi Election Results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting Aam Aadmi Party with several AAP leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal losing from their strongholds. The verdict came months after BJP-led coalition swept Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics. 

The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national captial, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in assembly polls.

BJP has won 48 of 70 seats in Delhi and is leading on three. AAP has won 22 seats. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded BJP's victory and said it was triumph of "good governance" of the party at Centre and in states it is in power. He said the party will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi and improving the overall quality of life for the people.

Also read: BJP reclaims Delhi after 27 years: How PM Modi's 'AAP-da' blitzkrieg, localised campaign ended party's drought

Apart from Kejriwal, several senior AAP leaders lost the polls including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, former ministers Somnath Bharti and Satyendra Jain and party leaders Awadh Ojha and Durgesh Pathak. Chief Minister Atishi won from Kalkaji.

Kejriwal accepted the people's mandate and congratulated BJP on its victory. "We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video posted on X.

"We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them. We did not come into politics for the sake of power, we considered politics as a medium through which the people can be served," he added.

The results were largely in accordance with prediction of exit polls, which had predicted a BJP victory.

Delhi Election 2025 Results: Full list of Winners here:

 

SNo.   Constituency  Candidate Name  Party Name 
1 Nerela Raj Karan Khatri BJP
2 Burari Sanjeev Jha AAP
3 Timarpur Surinder Pal Singh (Bitto) AAP
4 Adarsh Nagar Mukesh Kumar Goel AAP
5 Badli Deepak Chudhary Aahir BJP
6 Rithala Kulwant Rana BJP
7 Bawana (SC) Ravinder Indraj Singh BJP
8 Mundka Gajender Drall BJP
9 Kirari Anil Jha AAP
10 Sultan Pur Majra (SC) Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat AAP
11 Nangloi Jat Manoj Kumar Ahlawat BJP
12 Mangol Puri (SC) Raj Kumar Chauhan BJP
13 Rohini Pardeep Mittal AAP
14 Shalimar Bagh Rekha Gupta BJP
15 Shakur Basti Karnail Singh BJP
16 Tri Nagar Tilak Ram Gupta BJP
17 Wazirpur Poonam Sharma BJP
18 Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi AAP
19 Sadar Bazar Som Dutt AAP
20 Chandni Chowk Punardeep Singh Sawhney AAP
21 Matia Mahal Aaley Mohammed Iqbal AAP
22 Ballimaran Imran Hussain AAP
23 Karol Bagh (SC) Vishesh Ravi AAP
24 Patel Nagar (SC) Pravesh Ratn AAP
25 Moti Nagar Harish Khurana BJP
26 Madipur (SC) Kailash Gangwal BJP
27 Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa BJP
28 Hari Nagar Shyam Sharma BJP
29 Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh AAP
30 Janakpuri Ashish Sood AAP
31 Vikaspuri Pankaj Kumar Singh BJP
32 Uttam Nagar Pawan Sharma BJP
33 Dwarka Pradyumn Singh Rajput BJP
34 Matiala Sandeep Sehrawat BJP
35 Najafgarh Neelam Pahalwan BJP
36 Bijwasan Kailash Gahlot BJP
37 Palam Kuldeep Solaki BJP
38 Delhi Cantt Virender Singh Kadian AAP
39 Rajinder Nagar Durgesh Pathak AAP
40 New Delhi Parvesh Verma BJP
41 Jangpura Tarvinder Singh Marwah BJP
42 Kasturba Nagar Neeraj Basoya BJP
43 Malviya Nagar Satish Upadhyay BJP
44 R.K. Puram Anil Kumar Sharma BJP
45 Mehrauli Mahender Chaudhary AAP
46 Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tanwar BJP
47 Deoli (SC) Prem Chauhan AAP
48 Ambedkar Nagar (SC) Dr Ajay Dutt AAP
49 Sangam Vihar Chandan Kumar Choudhary BJP
50 Greater Kailash Shikha Roy BJP
51 Kalkaji Vishesh Ravi AAP
52 Tughlakabad Sahi Ram AAP
53 Badarpur Ram Singh Neta ji AAP
54 Okhla Amanatullah Khan AAP
55 Trilokpuri (SC) Ravi Kant BJP
56 Kondli (SC) Kuldeep Kumar (Monu) AAP
57 Patparganj Ravinder Singh Negi BJP
58 Laxmi Nagar Abhay Verma BJP
59 Vishwas Nagar Om Prakash Sharma BJP
60 Krishna Nagar Dr Anil Goyal BJP
61 Gandhi Nagar Arvinder Singh Lovely BJP
62 Shahdara Sanjay Goyal BJP
63 Seemapuri (SC) Veer Singh Dhingan AAP
64 Rohtas Nagar Jitender Mahajan BJP
65 Seelam Pur Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad AAP
66 Ghonda Ajay Mahawar BJP
67 Babarpur Gopal Rai  AAP
68 Gokalpur (SC) Surendra Kumar AAP
69 Mustafabad Mohan Singh Bisht BJP
70 Karawal Nagar Kapil Mishra BJP
