Delhi Election Results 2025: List of constituency-wise, party-wise winners as BJP secures historic win

Delhi Election Results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting Aam Aadmi Party with several AAP leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal losing from their strongholds. The verdict came months after BJP-led coalition swept Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national captial, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in assembly polls.

BJP has won 48 of 70 seats in Delhi and is leading on three. AAP has won 22 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded BJP's victory and said it was triumph of "good governance" of the party at Centre and in states it is in power. He said the party will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi and improving the overall quality of life for the people.

Apart from Kejriwal, several senior AAP leaders lost the polls including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, former ministers Somnath Bharti and Satyendra Jain and party leaders Awadh Ojha and Durgesh Pathak. Chief Minister Atishi won from Kalkaji.

Kejriwal accepted the people's mandate and congratulated BJP on its victory. "We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video posted on X.

"We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them. We did not come into politics for the sake of power, we considered politics as a medium through which the people can be served," he added.

The results were largely in accordance with prediction of exit polls, which had predicted a BJP victory.

Delhi Election 2025 Results: Full list of Winners here:

SNo. Constituency Candidate Name Party Name 1 Nerela Raj Karan Khatri BJP 2 Burari Sanjeev Jha AAP 3 Timarpur Surinder Pal Singh (Bitto) AAP 4 Adarsh Nagar Mukesh Kumar Goel AAP 5 Badli Deepak Chudhary Aahir BJP 6 Rithala Kulwant Rana BJP 7 Bawana (SC) Ravinder Indraj Singh BJP 8 Mundka Gajender Drall BJP 9 Kirari Anil Jha AAP 10 Sultan Pur Majra (SC) Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat AAP 11 Nangloi Jat Manoj Kumar Ahlawat BJP 12 Mangol Puri (SC) Raj Kumar Chauhan BJP 13 Rohini Pardeep Mittal AAP 14 Shalimar Bagh Rekha Gupta BJP 15 Shakur Basti Karnail Singh BJP 16 Tri Nagar Tilak Ram Gupta BJP 17 Wazirpur Poonam Sharma BJP 18 Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi AAP 19 Sadar Bazar Som Dutt AAP 20 Chandni Chowk Punardeep Singh Sawhney AAP 21 Matia Mahal Aaley Mohammed Iqbal AAP 22 Ballimaran Imran Hussain AAP 23 Karol Bagh (SC) Vishesh Ravi AAP 24 Patel Nagar (SC) Pravesh Ratn AAP 25 Moti Nagar Harish Khurana BJP 26 Madipur (SC) Kailash Gangwal BJP 27 Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa BJP 28 Hari Nagar Shyam Sharma BJP 29 Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh AAP 30 Janakpuri Ashish Sood AAP 31 Vikaspuri Pankaj Kumar Singh BJP 32 Uttam Nagar Pawan Sharma BJP 33 Dwarka Pradyumn Singh Rajput BJP 34 Matiala Sandeep Sehrawat BJP 35 Najafgarh Neelam Pahalwan BJP 36 Bijwasan Kailash Gahlot BJP 37 Palam Kuldeep Solaki BJP 38 Delhi Cantt Virender Singh Kadian AAP 39 Rajinder Nagar Durgesh Pathak AAP 40 New Delhi Parvesh Verma BJP 41 Jangpura Tarvinder Singh Marwah BJP 42 Kasturba Nagar Neeraj Basoya BJP 43 Malviya Nagar Satish Upadhyay BJP 44 R.K. Puram Anil Kumar Sharma BJP 45 Mehrauli Mahender Chaudhary AAP 46 Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tanwar BJP 47 Deoli (SC) Prem Chauhan AAP 48 Ambedkar Nagar (SC) Dr Ajay Dutt AAP 49 Sangam Vihar Chandan Kumar Choudhary BJP 50 Greater Kailash Shikha Roy BJP 51 Kalkaji Vishesh Ravi AAP 52 Tughlakabad Sahi Ram AAP 53 Badarpur Ram Singh Neta ji AAP 54 Okhla Amanatullah Khan AAP 55 Trilokpuri (SC) Ravi Kant BJP 56 Kondli (SC) Kuldeep Kumar (Monu) AAP 57 Patparganj Ravinder Singh Negi BJP 58 Laxmi Nagar Abhay Verma BJP 59 Vishwas Nagar Om Prakash Sharma BJP 60 Krishna Nagar Dr Anil Goyal BJP 61 Gandhi Nagar Arvinder Singh Lovely BJP 62 Shahdara Sanjay Goyal BJP 63 Seemapuri (SC) Veer Singh Dhingan AAP 64 Rohtas Nagar Jitender Mahajan BJP 65 Seelam Pur Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad AAP 66 Ghonda Ajay Mahawar BJP 67 Babarpur Gopal Rai AAP 68 Gokalpur (SC) Surendra Kumar AAP 69 Mustafabad Mohan Singh Bisht BJP 70 Karawal Nagar Kapil Mishra BJP

