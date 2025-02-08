BJP reclaims Delhi after 27 years: How PM Modi's 'AAP-da' blitzkrieg, localised campaign ended party's drought

After a long 27-year drought, the BJP has finally reclaimed Delhi, capitalising on a hyper-localised campaign and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s powerful “AAP-da” blitzkrieg, which targeted the AAP's welfare promises and governance failures.

After a long 27-year drought, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finally reclaimed Delhi, capitalising on a hyper-localised campaign and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s powerful “AAP-da” blitzkrieg, which targeted the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) welfare promises and governance failures.

The BJP’s decisive victory, which saw the party securing 48 out of 70 assembly seats, marks a historic shift in Delhi politics. This outcome ended the AAP’s dominance in the national capital, where it had ruled since 2015. The AAP, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, was left with just 22 seats, a sharp drop from its previous stronghold.

Also read: Delhi Election 2025 Results: A look at the biggest losers and giant slayers as BJP ends AAP's reign

At the heart of BJP’s campaign was the personal intervention of Prime Minister Modi, whose direct assault on the AAP’s record through his coined term “AAP-da” (disaster) resonated with the city’s voters. Modi's criticism, coupled with a promise to preserve welfare schemes, struck a chord with poor and middle-class voters, effectively eroding AAP’s loyal base.

A Hyper-Localised Approach and Welfare Promise

Unlike previous campaigns, the BJP's 2025 strategy focused heavily on localised issues and targeted welfare schemes, particularly those affecting the poor. The BJP’s efforts to connect with voters in slums and unauthorised colonies were underscored by Modi’s reassurance that no existing welfare programs, such as free electricity and women’s bus rides, would be discontinued.

This promise was pivotal in shifting the allegiance of voters who had once supported Congress but now turned to AAP for their welfare benefits. With Congress losing its appeal as a viable option, the BJP's clear agenda for continued welfare, coupled with Modi’s populist rhetoric, helped them make significant inroads among these voters.

BJP leaders stated that their 2020 efforts had fallen short despite a significant vote share increase, as voters were still drawn to AAP’s successes in education and health. However, the perception changed in 2025, largely due to the decline in AAP’s performance during its second term. The city experienced a drop in the quality of life – from water supply issues to increasing air pollution and inadequate garbage collection – which alienated the middle-class and working-class voters.

Kejriwal's Declining Popularity and BJP’s Strategy

The BJP capitalised on growing discontent with Kejriwal, particularly after charges of corruption and the alleged ‘Sheeshmahal’ scandal. This disillusionment led to a steady erosion of AAP’s support, especially among voters who once viewed the party as a reformist alternative to traditional politics.

Key figures within the BJP, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, were deeply involved in the campaign’s strategy. They focused on highlighting AAP’s failures and directly engaging with voters on the ground. Shah’s emphasis on mis-governance and a clear call for change resonated with Delhiites, ensuring the BJP’s message of development, governance, and national unity dominated the election discourse.

A major factor in BJP’s success was the strategic deployment of over 25 senior party leaders, including Union ministers, to campaign in different constituencies. Thousands of small meetings, focusing on key demographics like traders, youth, women, and auto-rickshaw drivers, were organised to consolidate support. BJP’s manifesto, which bolstered the AAP’s welfare plank with additional promises, further strengthened its appeal among the city's marginalised communities.

The Role of Hindutva and National Power Dynamics

Interestingly, unlike previous elections where Hindutva rhetoric played a central role, BJP's 2025 campaign was notably less focused on religious narratives. Instead, it concentrated on the issues that directly impacted the daily lives of Delhi’s residents. The party presented itself as the vehicle for development, positioning the BJP as both the national power at the Centre and a legitimate alternative to Kejriwal's AAP.

PM Modi’s repeated appearances, including high-profile rallies and interactions, ensured that BJP’s nationalistic message resonated with local concerns. In the final days of campaigning, more than 300 Members of Parliament were mobilised to focus on specific wards and booths, further consolidating the party’s reach.

Also read: Delhi Election 2025 Results: AAP's capital debacle - 10 reasons why voters turned away from Kejriwal's party

A Watershed Moment for Delhi Politics

The BJP’s victory in Delhi marks a crucial turning point in both local and national politics. Not only does it signal the end of AAP’s reign in the capital, but it also sends a strong message to the opposition parties, particularly the INDIA bloc, which has faced multiple setbacks following its strong performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

As Delhi voters embraced the BJP’s development-centric agenda, AAP’s reliance on welfare schemes and its struggles with governance became the defining issues of this election. The results reflect the city’s desire for change, a sentiment that was expertly tapped into by BJP's localised approach and PM Modi’s “AAP-da” blitzkrieg.

This historic win has positioned BJP as a dominant force in Delhi, a city that has long been a stronghold for the AAP, and gives the saffron party a significant boost in its efforts to retain power in upcoming national elections.

Latest Videos