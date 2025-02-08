PM Modi slams 'AAP-da' after BJP sweeps Delhi, says 'Governance not platform for nautanki' (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked people of Delhi for their support to BJP in assembly polls and said they are feeling relief on making the national capital "AAP-da free".

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 8, 2025, 7:27 PM IST

Addressing a gathering at the party headquarters after party's resounding victory in assembly polls, PM Modi said BJP will return love of the people of Delhi in form of progress and development.

He took jibes at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, referring to it as "AAPda (tragedy)"

"I thank the people of Delhi. Delhi has given us love wholeheartedly and I once again assure the people that we will return you double the love in the form of development," he said.

"Today, there is excitement and relief in the minds of the people of Delhi. Excitement for victory and relief is for making Delhi, AAP-da free...I bow my head and thank the people of Delhi for believing in Modi's guarantee," he added.

BJP has won 47 seats and is leading on one seat in Delhi assembly polls. AAP has won 22 seats.

Several prominent leaders of AAP including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have lost polls.

PM Modi termed BJP's victory as "historic".

"This is not an ordinary victory. The people of Delhi have driven out 'AAP-da'. Delhi has been freed from the 'AAP-da'. The mandate of Delhi is clear. Today, development, vision and trust have won in Delhi. Today, ostentation, anarchy, arrogance and the 'AAP-da' that had engulfed Delhi have been defeated. I congratulate every BJP worker and all of you for this victory," he said.

