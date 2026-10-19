The Delhi Govt's Art Department and Meghvarn Art Gallery organised an art exhibition, 'Shri Ram, the Guide to Humanity', at the Delhi Secretariat. Open till Oct 30, it features paintings on Lord Ram's life. CM Rekha Gupta praised the artists.

'Shri Ram, the Guide to Humanity' Exhibition in Delhi

The Department of Art, Culture and Languages, Government of Delhi, in collaboration with Meghvarn Art Gallery, organised a grand art exhibition and cultural programme at the Delhi Secretariat on the theme ‘Shri Ram, the Guide to Humanity’. The exhibition will remain open until October 30, offering visitors an opportunity to explore artworks depicting the life of Lord Ram, his ideals and various episodes from the Ramayana.

According to a press release issued by the office of the Minister for Art, Culture and Languages, Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the artists who presented remarkable and captivating paintings based on the life of Lord Ram at the exhibition organised by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages in collaboration with Meghvarn Art Gallery.

CM Gupta, Minister Mishra Extend Greetings

Extending her greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Durga Navami, she prayed to Maa Durga for happiness, prosperity and well-being in everyone’s lives. She also appreciated the creative contributions of the artists who are using their art to take India’s cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and the ideals of Lord Shri Ram to the masses.

Addressing the gathering, Mishra extended his heartfelt greetings on Durga Navami and prayed to Maa Jagdamba for the fulfilment of everyone’s wishes. He congratulated the organisers and their entire team for putting together the event, and appreciated Rachna, who conceptualised the programme, along with all the participating artists.

Exhibition's Cultural and Spiritual Significance

In his address, Kapil Mishra said that artists from different states across the country had brought the life of Lord Ram and related episodes to life through their paintings at this exhibition organised by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages, Government of Delhi. These artworks had previously been exhibited at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi as well. The exhibition, which will continue at the Delhi Secretariat until October 30, will provide people with an opportunity to connect with Indian culture and the ideals of Lord Ram.

Kapil Mishra said, “This is an event dedicated to Lord Shri Ram, organised by devotees of Lord Ram. Such programmes should be organised with full enthusiasm while respecting religious traditions and faith.” He added that the ideals of Lord Ram, the principles of maryada (righteous conduct and dignity), and rashtradharma (duty towards the nation) are integral to India’s glorious cultural traditions. Such initiatives inspire future generations to connect with the country’s cultural heritage and human values.

Referring to Durga Puja celebrations in Delhi, Kapil Mishra said that Durga Puja committees across the capital were organising grand celebrations with great enthusiasm and dedication. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta herself was monitoring the arrangements. The Delhi Government was also making the necessary preparations to ensure the convenience of devotees and the smooth conduct of events on the day of Durga idol immersion.

Artworks and Artist Felicitation

The exhibition features captivating artworks depicting episodes from the lives of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, highlighting their ideals and values. Through their paintings, the artists have vividly portrayed Lord Ram’s life journey, episodes from his exile and several significant scenes from the Ramayana.

On the occasion, artists who have made outstanding contributions to the field of art and culture were honoured with shawls and certificates of appreciation. The felicitation ceremony recognised their creative talent and contribution to the preservation and promotion of India’s cultural heritage.

Promoting Values Through Art

The objective of the programme is to draw inspiration from the life of Lord Ram and promote the values of truth, dignity, sacrifice, devotion to duty, compassion and humanity in society, while encouraging the preservation and promotion of art and culture.