In a major drug bust at Delhi's IGI Airport, Customs officers arrested two passengers from Bangkok and seized nearly 35 kg of high-grade hydroponic marijuana, valued at approximately Rs 34.93 crore, concealed in 31 vacuum-sealed packets.

In a major drug haul at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Customs officers on Saturday intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized nearly 35 kilograms of high-grade hydroponic marijuana, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 34.93 crore.

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The operation, carried out by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs at IGI Airport, was triggered by APIS (Advance Passenger Information System) profiling. The two passengers, who had arrived on Thai Airways Flight TG-323 from Bangkok, were intercepted after they had crossed the Customs Green Channel, suggesting they had attempted to slip through without declaring the contraband.

Suspicion was raised during X-ray screening of their baggage when unusual images appeared on the scanner. A detailed physical examination of the luggage revealed 31 vacuum-sealed packets concealing what prima facie appeared to be hydroponic weed, a potent laboratory-cultivated variant of marijuana that commands a significantly higher street price than conventional ganja.

The total gross weight of the seized substance, including packing material, was 34,935 grams. The seizure constitutes a violation of Section 8 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, which prohibits the production, possession, sale, purchase, transport, and use of narcotic substances.

Both passengers were arrested on May 8 under Section 43(b) of the NDPS Act. The contraband and all packaging material were simultaneously seized under Section 43(a). They face prosecution under Sections 20, 23, and 29 of the Act, which carry stringent penalties including rigorous imprisonment.

Customs officials confirmed that further investigation is underway. The case underscores the growing use of data-driven passenger profiling tools in detecting drug smuggling attempts at international airports and the continuing use of the Bangkok-Delhi route by drug traffickers.

Similar Seizure at Kolkata Airport

A similar case was observed earlier on April 26, when customs officials at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI) in Kolkata seized marijuana/ganja valued at approximately Rs 36,00,000 after intercepting a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

Customs officers at NSCBI Airport, Kolkata, intercepted one male passenger arriving from Bangkok by flight B3-701. They detected suspicious contents in his checked-in baggage while he was crossing the Green Channel and moving toward the exit gate, according to a release.

Further, his checked-in baggage was examined at the Air Intelligence Unit room in the presence of independent witnesses. Upon opening the trolley bags, three edible item pouches containing vacuum-sealed plastic packets were found concealing marijuana/ganja.

The thorough search of the passenger and his baggage resulted in the recovery of marijuana/ganja having a cumulative gross weight of 1,148 grams, valued at approximately Rs 36,00,000, from one piece of the passenger's checked-in baggage (a trolley bag). The NDPS substance was ingeniously concealed in edible item pouches containing vacuum-sealed plastic packets, which were airtight and designed to avoid detection.

The recovered goods were seized under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act, 1985.