Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested four deliverymen for running an illegal LPG racket in Sangam Vihar. They seized 183 cylinders and found the accused were illegally extracting gas and refilling cylinders to sell them at inflated prices.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an illegal LPG racket in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, arresting four accused and recovering 183 gas cylinders.

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The operation was carried out following a tip-off about suspicious storage and distribution activities in the area.

According to the police, four accused have been apprehended, identified as Sher Singh, Suraj Parihar, Raghu Raj Singh, and Jitender Sharma. All the accused are registered delivery personnel of an authorised gas agency and were involved in illegal storage and refilling of LPG cylinders under the guise of distribution, according to the police.

Illegal Operation and Seizures

According to police officials, a total of 183 Indane gas cylinders were seized from three rented godowns, of which 154 were filled, and 29 were empty.

Modus Operandi Uncovered

Investigation revealed that after collecting cylinders from the agency, the accused did not deliver them to customers but instead stored them in rented godowns. There, they illegally extracted 1-2 kilograms of gas from filled cylinders and transferred it into empty ones using makeshift equipment. These refilled cylinders were then sold in the open market at higher prices.

During the raids, police recovered tools used in the illegal operation, including iron pipes, electronic weighing scales, and refilling instruments from the spot. The entire setup indicated a well-organised racket operating under the cover of legitimate distribution.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

A case has been registered under the Essential Commodities Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)