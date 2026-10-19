A 25-year-old UPSC aspirant from Andhra Pradesh allegedly died by suicide in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar, police said on Monday. The student was in the city to prepare for the civil services examination. Further details are awaited by the police.

A 25-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination allegedly died by suicide in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, Delhi Police said on Monday.

"A 25-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, who was residing in Rajendra Nagar and preparing for UPSC exams, has died by suicide. More details awaited, as per the Delhi Police Further details are awaited. (ANI)